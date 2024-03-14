Popularity of ‘Gift Agreement Management’ Soars as Givzey Crosses $10 Million in Gift Agreements Under Management

Givzey’s growth is a direct result of the trust we’ve developed with customers to transition existing pledges onto Givzey where they can easily automate, enhance, and personalize all pledge reminders.”
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Givzey, fundraising's first Gift Agreement Management platform that empowers organizations to easily and immediately formalize and book gifts of all sizes by scaling multi-year giving strategies to all levels of giving, announced that it has now surpassed $10 Million in Gift Agreements under management. This significant milestone for Gift Agreement Management comes just two months after Givzey surpassed $3 Million in gifts under management on the platform.

The recent upward trajectory is fueled by nonprofit organizations integrating CRMs, such as Blackbaud, and using Givzey’s bulk migration feature to bring all existing pledges onto Givzey, where pledge reminders and gifts are managed in a single solution.

“One year ago, Gift Agreement Management did not exist. But, as a team of fundraisers, Givzey saw the need to create solutions to scale multi-year giving, increase donor retention, and elevate the donor experience. Givzey’s recent growth is a direct result of the trust we’ve developed with our customers and partners to transition existing pledges onto Givzey where they can easily automate, enhance, and personalize all pledge reminders – closing the gap between booked and projected revenue,” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey.

Built specifically for nonprofit fundraising, Givzey's digital, automated pledge reminders go far beyond what mail merges and reports CRMs can do. Givzey’s customers save themselves the manual work of pulling queries, sending inefficient direct mail, circulating lists to fundraisers, and chasing down payments. Givzey’s pledge reminder solution holds itself to three pillars: automated, fully customizable, and donor-centric.

Automated
Givzey automates all pledge reminders. Donors are added to an automated series of reminders pre-determined the organization until their commitment is fulfilled. With Givzey’s digital automated pledge reminders, donor pledges can be scaled in ways that weren't possible before.

Fully Customizable
Givzey doesn’t believe that automation should come with a loss of control. That’s why all of our automated pledge reminders are fully customizable. Personalize messages, pause reminders, update send dates, and more as donor relationships evolve.

Donor-Centric
Elevate and evolve world-class donor experiences with one-click payment options within each pledge reminder. With a single click, donors are immediately directed each of an organization's existing payment options.

Organizations can also bulk migrate existing pledges into Givzey to automatically create pledge reminders for agreements that originated outside of Givzey. The Givzey platform leverages integrations, automated exports, and SFTP transfers to migrate and continuously ensure accurate, up-to-date pledge balances so organizations can manage all multi-year agreements in one, end-to-end, standalone system.

To unlock multi-year giving at scale, learn more about Givzey and Gift Agreement Management today: https://givzey.com/demo

About Givzey
Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first Digital Gift Agreement Platform, Givzey empowers fundraisers to easily and immediately formalize and book pledges of all sizes by scaling multi-year giving strategies to all levels of giving. Document gift intent. Formalize verbal agreements. Increase bookable revenue today.

About

Givzey is a rapidly-growing, Boston-based digital fundraising solutions company, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first Donor Retention Platform, Givzey empowers fundraisers to easily and immediately formalize and book pledges of all sizes by scaling multi-year giving strategies to all levels of giving. Solve retention, grow the pipeline, and increase revenue with Givzey: www.givzey.com.

Givzey

