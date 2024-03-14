Sino Biological Announces Services Partnership with Rapid Novor





Sino Biological and Rapid Novor partner to offer combined antibody development and sequencing services

BEIJING, China, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire — Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services , is pleased to announce the formation of a services partnership with Toronto, Canada-based Rapid Novor, Inc. (“Rapid Novor”). Under the terms of this agreement, Sino Biological will market Rapid Novor’s proprietary de novo REmAb monoclonal antibody (mAb) sequencing service in combination with its custom mAb development and production services. Geographic areas covered under this partnership include China, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Japan and South Korea.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Sino Biological is the world’s leading provider of mammalian cell-based recombinant proteins, antibodies, and related contract research services. A considerable portion of its custom contract research services is the design, development and manufacture of custom monoclonal antibodies for both basic research and in vitro diagnostics applications. The combination of providing monoclonal antibody active site nucleic acid and amino acid sequence information along with the corresponding purified, bioactive antibody to clients will yield invaluable insight into antibody structure and function, enabling clients to optimize antibody engineering strategies, protect intellectual property, develop new diagnostics platforms and enhance drug discovery.

Dr. Rob Burgess, Sino Biological’s Chief Business Officer, stated, “Rapid Novor’s REmAb monoclonal antibody sequencing capabilities perfectly complement Sino Biological’s antibody development and manufacturing services. We believe the combination of these services synergistically elevates the value of our custom monoclonal antibody products for our clients.”

“An integrated solution combining reliable protein sequencing and recombinant expression gives scientists a convenient way to fully understand and produce useful antibodies,“ stated Iain Rogers, VP Commercial at Rapid Novor. “We are excited that Sino Biological’s clients will now have access to accurate sequencing via our REmAb technology.”

About Sino Biological

Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and contract research service provider. The company specializes in recombinant protein production and antibody development. All of Sino Biological's products are independently developed and produced with a stringent quality management system, and include unique bioreagents addressing areas such as cell therapy, stem cell, and infectious disease research. For example, Sino Biological has the widest selection of viral antigens ( Provir® ) and corresponding antibodies in the world. Sino Biological is also a well-recognized, qualified source of recombinant cytokines and high-quality GMP-grade cytokines . In addition, Sino Biological offers contract research production services for the custom development of full length, bioactive proteins and high-affinity antibodies, along with other services. To learn more about Sino Biological, visit www.sinobiological.com , follow us on LinkedIn or @SinoInc on Twitter.

About Rapid Novor

Rapid Novor Inc. is the world’s leader in antibody protein sequencing technology. Specializing in the field of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, the team has developed the technology to directly sequence antibody proteins without needing access to the producing cell line. Located at the Kitchener-Waterloo high-tech hub, the company continues to build its technology portfolios based on years of scientific research and inventions. The company’s vision is to elevate human health by decoding immunity. For information, please visit http://www.rapidnovor.com . Follow @rapidnovor on X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.

Contacts:

gmo@sinobiological.cn

pr@rapidnovor.com