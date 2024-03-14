ESP Logistics Technology (“ESP”) Receives Esri’s Analytics Award at the Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESP received the Analytics Award at the 2024 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held March 10–11, 2024, in Palm Springs, CA. This award was presented to ESP for innovation with analytics or AI for solutions, content, or services offerings.



ESP, a software company based in Los Angeles, focuses on the application of powerful location analytics to workflows within the supply chain space. Their proprietary technology drives revenue growth and reduces costs leading to greater profitability for customers. As an example, A1 Group, a 3PL operating across the United States, has adopted ESP’s Maestro. ESP is bringing together real-time, historical and workflow data from A1’s operational systems and combining with Maestro and Esri’s ArcGIS Online, solving productivity challenges through real-time analysis of truck dispatch strategy and helping increase efficiencies of drayage movements.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence, with a network of over 2,900 partners around the world. Esri award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology.

“Esri appreciates the strong partnership with ESP and acknowledges their dedication to customer success with ArcGIS by awarding them this 2024 EPC award,” said Thomas Fair, Director Esri Partner Network.

“We are honored to receive this award; everyone on the ESP team has worked hard to continuously innovate and evolve our Maestro platform to better serve our customers,” said Jonathan Rosenthal, ESP’s CEO. “It is exciting to accept this award, and the ESP team is very proud of the honor.”

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com .

About ESP

ESP ’s mission is to connect the global supply chain through its cloud-based geospatial platform, exponentially increasing productivity via real-time location intelligence and end-to-end visibility while reducing the environmental impact of the movement. More information about ESP can be found at www.esplogisticstech.com .