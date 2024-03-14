Submit Release
Young European Ambassadors from Ukraine to host open session on EU’s history and institutions

Ukrainian Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), together with the student NGO ‘Studentstvo’, will host an online webinar on the history and institutions of the European Union this Saturday, 16 March.

The event will feature presentations and games covering different aspects of the EU and its Member States, organised by Ukrainian YEAs Oleksandra Balabukha, Olena Hafiak, and Sofiia Yevchenko.

The YEAs initiative and the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS EAST’ programme will be presented by Ukrainian YEA Viktoriia Barylovska. In total, 12 YEAs took part in planning the event.

The head of ‘Studentsvo’, Mariya Kuznietsova, will also talk about her organisation’s work and host an interactive game on facts about the EU.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness of  the history and institutions of the EU among young people from the Eastern Partnership.

The event will take place on 16 March 2024 at 12:00 CET (or 13:00 EET). Registration is free and open to young people interested in learning about the EU.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

