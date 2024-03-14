40 North Carolina Main Street Champions Recognized During Annual Conference

Raleigh, N.C.

Forty Main Street Champions will be honored for their contributions to downtown revitalization and community building in 2023 during a recognition ceremony today in Goldsboro. With the addition of this year’s honorees, 415 Main Street Champions have now been recognized by the N.C. Department of Commerce since 2000.

“Main Street Champions are invaluable assets to their communities,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Whether through advancing local economic opportunities or creating beautiful public spaces, our Champions are deeply committed to the betterment of their world.”

“Successful economic development depends on community development -- and that begins with the people that call North Carolina home,” said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development at the N.C. Department of Commerce. “Main Street Champions embody that connection, channeling their love for their community into strategic economic partnerships and initiatives, and ultimately creating healthier downtown districts.”

“We are so pleased to recognize the people that are making a difference in Main Street communities,” said Liz Parham, Director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. “Main Street Champions come from all walks of life, but they share common traits. They roll up their sleeves, invest time and money in their communities, and lead by example.”

The 2023 North Carolina Main Street Champions are:

John Williams - Albemarle

- Albemarle John N. Ogburn III - Asheboro

- Asheboro Sarah Coltrain - Ayden

- Ayden Amy Bossard - Belmont

- Belmont Mayor H.L. Beam - Cherryville

- Cherryville strong>Joyce and Scott Owen - Clinton

- Clinton Glenn Denny - Eden

- Eden Dee Spruce - Edenton

- Edenton C. Everett Thompson - Elizabeth City

- Elizabeth City Sly Best - Elkin

- Elkin Elon Community Church and Pastor Randy Orwig - Elon

- Elon Matthew and Michelle Kramer - Forest City

- Forest City Bryden McCormick – Fuquay-Varina

– Fuquay-Varina Liza Govan - Goldsboro

- Goldsboro John and Patsy DuPre - Hendersonville

- Hendersonville Nika Werner - Hickory

- Hickory Rebecca and Daniel Phillips - Lenoir

- Lenoir Crystal and Alan Ledbetter - Marion

- Marion Miles Atkins - Mooresville

- Mooresville Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department - Morehead City

- Morehead City Julia Mode - Morganton

- Morganton Gail Walker Stansell - Murphy

- Murphy Melissa Riggle - New Bern

- New Bern Casey Rodefeld - Newton

- Newton Rosalyn Green - Oxford

- Oxford Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners - Pilot Mountain

- Pilot Mountain Grimsley Hobbs, Taylor Hobbs, and Chevon Moore - Pittsboro

- Pittsboro Dav Gerrells - Reidsville

- Reidsville Moe Deloach - Rocky Mount

- Rocky Mount Claudia Berryhill - Roxboro

- Roxboro Tonyan Schoefield - Salisbury

- Salisbury Captain Rusty Singer - Sanford

- Sanford Terry McCartney - Shelby

- Shelby John and Terri Bilott - Smithfield

- Smithfield Carla Steele - Statesville

- Statesville Rodger Walker - Tryon

- Tryon Liz Simpers - Wake Forest

- Wake Forest Matt Hubert, Todd Matthews, and Moe Nassir - Waxhaw

- Waxhaw Jody Nichols - Waynesville

- Waynesville Bill O’Boyle – Wilson

In addition, the Honorable W. Ted Alexander, NC State Senate, received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at the NC Main Street Champions ceremony. Myrick Howard, President Emeritus with Preservation North Carolina, presented the award. Senator Alexander served as a Main Street Director for Uptown Shelby, Inc., the Mayor of Shelby, and Western Regional Director for Preservation North Carolina.

Learn more about the NC Main Street Champions recognition program, and view past Champions, on the NC Main Street Conference website.