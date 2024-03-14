40 North Carolina Main Street Champions Recognized During Annual Conference
Raleigh, N.C.
Forty Main Street Champions will be honored for their contributions to downtown revitalization and community building in 2023 during a recognition ceremony today in Goldsboro. With the addition of this year’s honorees, 415 Main Street Champions have now been recognized by the N.C. Department of Commerce since 2000.
“Main Street Champions are invaluable assets to their communities,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Whether through advancing local economic opportunities or creating beautiful public spaces, our Champions are deeply committed to the betterment of their world.”
“Successful economic development depends on community development -- and that begins with the people that call North Carolina home,” said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development at the N.C. Department of Commerce. “Main Street Champions embody that connection, channeling their love for their community into strategic economic partnerships and initiatives, and ultimately creating healthier downtown districts.”
“We are so pleased to recognize the people that are making a difference in Main Street communities,” said Liz Parham, Director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. “Main Street Champions come from all walks of life, but they share common traits. They roll up their sleeves, invest time and money in their communities, and lead by example.”
The 2023 North Carolina Main Street Champions are:
- John Williams - Albemarle
- John N. Ogburn III - Asheboro
- Sarah Coltrain - Ayden
- Amy Bossard - Belmont
- Mayor H.L. Beam - Cherryville
- strong>Joyce and Scott Owen - Clinton
- Glenn Denny - Eden
- Dee Spruce - Edenton
- C. Everett Thompson - Elizabeth City
- Sly Best - Elkin
- Elon Community Church and Pastor Randy Orwig - Elon
- Matthew and Michelle Kramer - Forest City
- Bryden McCormick – Fuquay-Varina
- Liza Govan - Goldsboro
- John and Patsy DuPre - Hendersonville
- Nika Werner - Hickory
- Rebecca and Daniel Phillips - Lenoir
- Crystal and Alan Ledbetter - Marion
- Miles Atkins - Mooresville
- Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department - Morehead City
- Julia Mode - Morganton
- Gail Walker Stansell - Murphy
- Melissa Riggle - New Bern
- Casey Rodefeld - Newton
- Rosalyn Green - Oxford
- Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners - Pilot Mountain
- Grimsley Hobbs, Taylor Hobbs, and Chevon Moore - Pittsboro
- Dav Gerrells - Reidsville
- Moe Deloach - Rocky Mount
- Claudia Berryhill - Roxboro
- Tonyan Schoefield - Salisbury
- Captain Rusty Singer - Sanford
- Terry McCartney - Shelby
- John and Terri Bilott - Smithfield
- Carla Steele - Statesville
- Rodger Walker - Tryon
- Liz Simpers - Wake Forest
- Matt Hubert, Todd Matthews, and Moe Nassir - Waxhaw
- Jody Nichols - Waynesville
- Bill O’Boyle – Wilson
In addition, the Honorable W. Ted Alexander, NC State Senate, received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at the NC Main Street Champions ceremony. Myrick Howard, President Emeritus with Preservation North Carolina, presented the award. Senator Alexander served as a Main Street Director for Uptown Shelby, Inc., the Mayor of Shelby, and Western Regional Director for Preservation North Carolina.
Learn more about the NC Main Street Champions recognition program, and view past Champions, on the NC Main Street Conference website.