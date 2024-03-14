Minister Thembi Nkadimeng urges communities to take precautions as tropical storm Filipo makes landfall

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Thembi Nkadimeng urges communities in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Kwa Zulu Natal to be extra vigilant as the tropical storm Filipo makes landfall.

The Minister has directed the National Disaster Management Center (NDMC) to work with all stakeholders to ensure the safety of communities that might be impacted by the Tropical Storm.

Today, 12/03/2024, the National Joint Floods Coordination Committee (NJFCC) was convened with the primary objective of receiving updated weather reports from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) to enable and support the provinces that are at risk in the activation of preparedness and response measures.

According to SAWS updates, the provinces of KZN, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo will be affected by the Tropical Storm from the night of 12th March 2024 and it will clear up on the 14th March 2024.

The eastern districts of Mpumalanga, districts in the north-east of KZN, Nkomazi LM including Malelane & Crocodile River.

There are possibilities of heavy rains accompanied by storms and flooding in some areas.

The Contingency arrangements have been activated in the national provincial and local spheres. All structures and stakeholders will remain on high alert to support the 3 provinces at risk.

Minister Nkadimeng urged communities in low-lying and high-risk areas to be extra cautious and work with the relevant authorities on the ground. The communities are urged to be vigilant and avoid driving and walking through flooded roads and bridges.

Communities are urged to follow announcements through various media channels and platforms.