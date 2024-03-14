Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Waterfront Community, Lakemont, Coming Soon to Hudson, Massachusetts

HUDSON, Mass., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest single-family home community is coming soon to Hudson, Massachusetts. Lakemont by Toll Brothers will offer the rare opportunity to own a new construction home with waterfront views. The community will be located at 50 Old Country Road and sales are anticipated to begin later this spring.



Located on picturesque Lake Boon, Lakemont by Toll Brothers will be close to recreation, parks, and Hudson’s Main Street, recently recognized as the winner of the “America’s Main Street” contest. Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy waterfront views and access to a boat launch less than a mile from the community. Major highways including Interstates 290 and 495 are easily accessible from the community, offering homeowners convenient access to Boston, Cape Cod, and New Hampshire.





Home buyers will be able to choose from four estate-sized home designs ranging from 3,406 to 4,574+ square feet of luxury living with modern exterior designs and open floor plans. Toll Brothers homes at Lakemont will be priced from $1.5 million and will feature 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, home offices on the first-floor, flex rooms, finished basements, spacious lofts, and stunning indoor/outdoor living options.

“Lakemont is an exquisite community offering home buyers the Toll Brothers quality and craftsmanship that we’re known for, plus an incredible waterfront location,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “Through our unique Design Studio experience, our home buyers will be able to personalize their new home to fit their lifestyle and preferences and enjoy the best in indoor/outdoor living on Lake Boon.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Lakemont by Toll Brothers, call (866) 232-1632 or visit LakemontbyTollBrothers.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

