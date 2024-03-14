Kuehn Law Encourages FREE, HAYN, EVBG, and DOOR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREE) click to participate



Whole Earth Brands has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE. Under the agreement, shareholders of Whole Earth Brands will be entitled to a payment of $4.875 per share in cash.

Haynes International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAYN) click to participate



Haynes has agreed to be purchased by North American Stainless. According to the agreement, shareholders of Haynes will be paid $61.00 for each share in cash.

Under the proposed transaction Everbridge will be acquired by Thoma Bravo. According to the agreement’s terms, Everbridge shareholders are set to receive $28.60 in cash per share.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) click to participate

Masonite has agreed to be acquired by Owens Corning. Under the agreement, shareholders of Masonite will be entitled to a payment of $133.00 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

