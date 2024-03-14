Green Check Named “Best RegTech Company” by Fintech Breakthrough Awards and “Leading Pioneer in Cannabis Banking Solutions” by Commercial Cannabis Awards

Leading cannabis fintech recognized with two prestigious industry award wins in cannabis banking and fintech excellence

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector, and technology and insights provider in the emerging cannabis market, today announced two new industry recognitions, further solidifying its position as a cannabis banking and fintech leader. GC was named "Best RegTech Company" in 2024 by Fintech Breakthrough Awards and a “Leading Pioneer in Cannabis Banking Solutions” by Global Health and Pharma’s 2023 Commercial Cannabis Awards .

Recognition from Fintech Breakthrough and the Commercial Cannabis Awards underscore GC's pivotal role in expanding access to necessary financial and business solutions for cannabis-related businesses (CRBs), while ensuring financial institutions are equipped with the tools to confidently, compliantly and profitably serve CRBs.

“Green Check is at the center of cannabis and fintech, and these latest accolades highlight that synergy,” said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. "As demand for compliant financial and business solutions in the cannabis industry continues to soar, we remain committed to developing innovative solutions that serve the vertically integrated cannabis industry, from businesses to banks. We are honored to accept these prestigious awards as a testament to our unwavering dedication to bridge the gap in financial and business services between financial institutions and CRBs.”

GC’s cutting-edge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, paired with the company’s expert advisory services, help to solve the complex intricacies of banking the cannabis industry – an industry projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030 but one that remains deeply underserved.

“Green Check is revolutionizing how financial institutions work with the cannabis market,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at FinTech Breakthrough. “Congratulations to GC, our ‘Best RegTech Company,’ as they empower financial institutions to create banking programs tailored to the needs of CRBs, while ensuring efficiency, transparency and scalability.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize fintech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world, while the Commercial Cannabis Awards is host to a variety of businesses and individuals improving the cannabis industry.

These award wins add to a period of strong momentum for the company, following the recent expansion of GC’s first-of-its-kind cannabis business and financial services marketplace and a year of unprecedented growth . In 2023, GC saw more than 8,800 cannabis businesses on its industry-leading platform, more than $6 billion in sales tracked, and more than $9 billion in total deposits across the platform users.

