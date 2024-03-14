National Contest Launches to Find Earth Ranger of the Year

Contest Encourages Youth to Take Action for Wildlife and Habitats

Sacramento, California, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kind News™ children's magazine and Earth Rangers, a charity that empowers kids and families to have a real and positive impact on the environment, are excited to announce their 2024 Kind News “Earth Ranger of the Year” contest! The contest launches before Earth Month and was created to encourage young people to take action for wildlife and habitats through special missions available on the free Earth Rangers App. The contest is open to children ages 5-13 years old in the United States.

Entering the contest is easy:

Sign up as a participant. Download the Earth Rangers App - available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store - and join their free membership program. Complete an Earth Rangers Mission to help wildlife. Have a parent or caregiver submit the designated form once the mission is completed.

Earth Rangers missions involve a variety of hands-on activities to complete at home and with others in the community that make it easy and fun for kids to learn about wildlife and conservation. The missions show children how to make a real impact —from tackling single-use plastic and organizing litter cleanups to helping pollinators by planting native flowers, and more!

Prizes include:

A Feature in the March/April 2025 Kind News issue

issue A $100 gift card for Earth Rangers wildlife merchandise

An Earth Rangers t-shirt

A home or classroom subscription to Kind News

Every child entering the contest will receive a digital animal adoption in the Earth Rangers app! Kids can choose from a variety of animals and every adoption comes with an animal image that shows up in their app items, as well as a digital adoption certificate.

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Winners will be notified by May 29, 2024.

Visit Kindnews.org/EarthRangers to learn more about the contest today!

About Kind News:

Kind News magazine™ is an eight-page, full-color RedRover publication that inspires kids to be curious, helpful, and kind to people and animals around them. The publication is available in two reading versions: Kind News, Jr. for grades K-2 and Kind News for grades 3-6, and is distributed five times throughout the school year. The magazine is available in print or as an interactive, digital edition. To learn more, visit KindNews.org.

About Earth Rangers:

Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organization in the world, committed to empowering a new generation of environmental leaders. Earth Rangers instills environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in children across Canada and the United States. The free Earth Rangers app offers thousands of hours of education and missions that children can participate in at school, at home, and in their communities. Nearly 350,000 members have completed over 750,000 missions throughout the program. To learn more, visit www.earthrangers.org.

Sheri Madsen RedRover 916-600-8157 smadsen@redrover.org Justine Krulan Earth Rangers 856-217-4234 justine@resoundmarketing.com