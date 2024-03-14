Cable Management Market to Garner $35.02 billion by 2027, Driven by Demand For Innovative and Quality Products

Growth of IT & telecom sector, and rapid urbanization in developing nations usher a number of opportunities in the near future.

Rise in demand due to technological advancements, commercialization of renewable energy, and development of various industrial verticals propel the growth of global cable management market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global cable management industry size was valued at $18.31 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The global cable management market is in its growing phase, having presence in almost all the geographic regions. Technological advancements and rise in economies boost the prospects in the cable management market. In the prevailing business scenario, the demand for innovative and quality cable management products is witnessing significant growth amongst the various end users. Adoption of technology and rise in living standards in the BRIC countries has shown increased use of cable management solutions. On the other hand, intense competition among the regional market players and fluctuations in raw material prices hinder the market pace.

An increase in demand due to technological advancements, commercialization of renewable energy, and widespread of various industrial verticals operate the cable management market growth in this segment. The risk of hindering the cable management market growth can be done through a lack of standardization for price. Lucrative opportunities being offered because of the surge in investment

In the current business scenario, North America leads the global cable management market, while LAMEA is the fastest growing market on account of increased adoption of cable management products. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth due to heavy investments in various sectors including IT & telecommunication, automation & manufacturing, healthcare, infrastructure, transportation, and others.

Telecom equipment is notoriously sensitive, especially the cables needed to maintain networks and connections properly. Owing to that reason, any equipment utilized to manage or organize those cables is required to be able to offer control without the risk of harm. Cables carry the data required to light cities, make cloud computing possible, and allow billions of devices to function. Hence, cable management is crucial to effectively control fiber rollouts, which are required to help the needs of business and residential customers, and the rollout of advanced technologies, such as 5G.

The cable management market is segmented into type, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into cable trays, cable raceways, cable glands, conduits, cable connectors and glands, cable carriers, cable lugs, junction box, and others. End users prioritize cable management to have secure cabling structure and ease of maintenance. Companies operating in this market are strengthening their R&D to provide customized and innovative cable management solution to create maximum cable management market share. Cable trays & cable conduits are gaining popularity in America, Europe, and Asia. Developing global economies have also contributed toward the cable management market growth by their huge investments in various industries and changes in standards of living.

Based on end user, the IT and telecommunication segment contributed to the largest revenue in 2019, holding one-fifth of the global cable management market, and is expected to maintain the highest share throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the same segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in the utilization of cable connectivity in IT & telecommunication sector for exchange of information and data through high speed and cables.

On the basis of cable management market analysis, North America is one of the leading regions in the aerospace and space programs including NASA and USSR. Spiral wrap, lacing tapes, heat shrink tubes, cable tie wraps are few of the important products used in the aerospace industry. In submarine, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC), Heat, Ventilation and Air conditioning (HVDC), Medium Voltage (MV) and other cable systems, provide efficient power transfer among networks, with a large area coverage. The lifestyle and standards of living is also advanced in North America leading to surge in demand for a proper cable management in the residential & commercial sectors as well as corporate offices enabling safety and low maintenance. The minimal GDP growth rate of the region hinders fast adoption of the cable management products.

Key Market Players & Competitive Insights:

The global cable management market report also discusses the top industry players in the market. It provides detailed information on companies, operational divisions, business performance, and strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, etc., to enhance their market presence and achieve growth. Moreover, the report highlights the significant progress made by the leading players. This section of the report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the competitive landscape in the market and gives insights into the level of competition prevailing within it. Furthermore, it showcases the strategies employed by the top vendors to boost sales and promote their services.

The key players profiled in the cable management market include Eaton, Chatsworth Products, ABB Group, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Atkore International, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Panduit, Nexans, Prysmian S.P., and others. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By type, the cable conduits segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $5,203.0 million in 2019

• By end user, the IT and telecommunication segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $3,609.3 million in 2019.

• By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $5,444.2 million in 2019.