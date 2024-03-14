Superfood Sprouts Get the Spotlight with Merger of Sproutman & Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds

Sprouts, like broccoli sprouts and alfalfa sprouts, are considered some of the most nutritious, sustainable, and accessible foods on the planet—with up to 40 times more nutrients than full-grown vegetables Lisa Mumm at the Mumm's facility in Parkside, SK Ari (r.) and Noah (l.) Meyerowitz with some of their Sproutman brand products

The partnership enables the two companies to expand the reach of organic sprouting seeds, growing kits, & superfood products across North America—and beyond.

In 2023, Mumm’s and Sproutman delivered a combined 1.4 million pounds of sprouting seeds to consumers and wholesalers, producing about 27 million servings of sprouts” — extracted

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sproutman, a pioneering direct-to-consumer source for organic sprouting seeds, home sprouting kits, and superfood sprout products is pleased to announce their merger with Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds, Canada’s largest commercial and retail supplier of organic sprouting and microgreen seeds.

Sprouts, like broccoli sprouts and alfalfa sprouts, are considered some of the most nutritious, sustainable, and accessible foods on the planet—with up to 40 times more nutrients than full-grown vegetables—and represent a fast-growing industry with commercial and consumer interest. In 2023, Mumm’s and Sproutman delivered a combined 1.4 million pounds of sprouting seeds to consumers and wholesalers, producing about 27 million servings of sprouts.

“Partnering with Mumm’s has been a dream,” said Ari Meyerowitz, co-owner of Sproutman. “The whole team is filled with some of the most hardworking, passionate, and kind people I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside.”

“And being able to source around 120 varieties of quality organic seeds directly from small organic farms is something we’re so excited to be able to share with our customers,” added his brother and co-owner Noah Meyerowitz.

Sproutman was founded by Steve “The Sproutman” Meyerowitz in 1977, who taught sprouting classes out of his NYC apartment and authored 11 books on healthy living, including Sprouts: The Miracle Food. Currently based out of western Massachusetts, his sons took up the helm in 2015 to continue their dad’s mission—while also looking for ways to innovate the sprouting industry for a new generation. Continuing to offer home sprouting kits and prioritizing education and inspiration, they’ve also launched new products like their trio of Superfood Sprout Powders—a line of colorful adaptogenic drink powders that support your daily health and are secretly powered by sprouts.

“We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Sproutman,” said Lisa Mumm, second generation owner of Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds. “Not only will this enable Mumm’s to better support the industry with a strong US retail presence, but I’ve enjoyed working with the brothers at Sproutman for years and our values are incredibly synergistic.”

The Mumm family has been farming organically in Saskatchewan since the 1970s, and selling high quality organic sprouting seeds for over 35 years. Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds ran straight from the family farm from 1982 until 2000, when the demand for seeds outgrew their small farm’s capacity. Prioritizing quality, they’ve built direct relationships with innovative and sustainability-oriented organic farmers throughout Saskatchewan. Seed varieties that don't thrive in the local climate are mindfully sourced from organic farms in other provinces or countries.

With an ethos of excellence, the merger supports Mumm’s in expanding their direct-to-consumer reach throughout North America, as well as further empowering Mumm’s customers with Sproutman’s legacy of education.

Both Mumm’s and Sproutman are second generation family businesses, with a combined total of 89 years of experience in the sprout industry. Together, they represent the only commercial and consumer sprouting company to practice direct seed sourcing “from farm to pouch”. Under this new co-ownership, both brands will continue operating under their respective names and look forward to the next stage of their growth together.

You can visit Sproutman for the very first time at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California from March 13th-16th at Booth #2064.

ABOUT SPROUTMAN

Sproutman is a second generation family business, and a trusted source for organic sprouting seeds, home growing kits, and sprouting essentials. The pioneering brand was founded by Steve “The Sproutman” Meyerowitz in 1977 after sprouts helped him recover from numerous chronic health conditions. After his sudden passing in 2015, his sons, Ari and Noah, took over to continue their dad’s mission of ‘making the world more sproutful’. Sproutman continues to innovate to make living a healthy lifestyle easier and more accessible, including formulating a trio of adaptogenic Superfood Sprout Powders that deliver the benefits of sprouts in a simple and delicious daily drink ritual.

Learn more about Sproutman at sproutman.com.

ABOUT MUMM’S SPROUTING SEEDS

Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds is a family-owned enterprise deeply rooted in organic farming since the 1970s. With a profound commitment to sustainable agriculture, Mumm’s has evolved into a significant player in the organic sprouting seeds market, with a focus on high-quality, organic seeds and a dedication to providing wholesome, nutritious options for all families. They continually innovate to expand their product offerings, directly sourcing seeds from innovative organic farmers both locally and internationally. This commitment to quality, sustainability, and family values underpins Mumm’s ethos and their position as a respected and influential voice in the organic agriculture and sustainable food systems movement​​.

Learn more about Mumm’s at sprouting.com.