Minister Gwede Mantashe embarks on Ministerial School Outreach programme, 15 Mar

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will on 15 March 2024, embark on Ministerial School Outreach programme at Springvalley Primary School, Nkangala District, Mpumalanga province.

The School Outreach Programme is aimed at improving learning through providing resources, support and opportunities for learners to enhance their education and well-being. It also aims to create an enabling environment for learners to learn and attain inclusive and equitable quality education that promote lifelong learning opportunities.

It is anticipated that Minister Mantashe will be joined by the Premier of Mpumalanga Province, the MEC of Education in Mpumalanga, the Executive Mayor of Nkangala District Municipality and a number of State-Owned Entities reporting the DMRE.

Members of the media are invited to join the School Outreach Programme as follows:

Date: Friday, 15 March 2024 
Time: 07h00 – 09h00
Venue: Springvalley Primary School, eMalahleni

