Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts embarks on Imbizo to accelerate service delivery in Upington, 15 Mar
The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Bernice Swarts, together with MEC for Roads and Public Works in Northern Cape, Ms Fufe Makatong, will on 15 March 2024 embark on an imbizo in Upington, Northern Cape. The aim of the Imbizo is to accelerate service delivery in the area.
During the Imbizo, the Deputy Minister will hand over the completed Louisvaleweg Paving project to the community. The 4, 9 million paving project was funded through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Integrated Grant for Provinces and created 60 work opportunities for the community during the construction phase.
Other activities will include the visit to the Cleaning and greening project and the Labour Centre Construction project site to assess progress made.
The Deputy Minister will also be joined by Executive Mayors of ZF Mgcawu District Municipality and Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality as well as the speaker of Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality and other dignitaries from government structures.
Details of the Imbizo and itinerary to the site visits are as follows:
Date: 15 March 2024
Activity1: Paving of Hollyhock and Marigold Streets in Louivaleweg
Time: 10h30
Venue: Louivaleweg
Activity 2: Construction project site
Time: 11h40
Venue : Upington Labour Centre
Activity 3: Cleaning and Greening project
Time: 12h20
Venue: Rosedale
Activity 4: Community engagement session
Time: 13h00-14h00
Venue: Progress Community Hall, Upington, Northern Cape
Enquiries:
Ms Kgomotso Mathuloe
Cell:082 957 3667
Ms Lesego Moretlwe
Cell: 082 957 3677