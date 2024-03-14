Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina celebrates World Consumer Rights Day, 15 Mar

The Deputy Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will join the National Consumer Commission (NCC) in commemorating the World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) at the University of the Free State on Friday, 15 March 2024.

The theme for this year’s WCRD, “Safe Products, Safe Consumers: Fostering Accountability and Compliance,” sheds light on the critical issue of product safety within the South African consumer market. It emphasises the imperative for suppliers to adhere to the regulations enforced by various consumer protection bodies in the country.

Preceding the WCRD celebrations, a series of consumer education and business compliance initiatives are already underway, led by various regulators in the consumer space under the umbrella of the Consumer Protection Forum (CPF). These efforts are geared towards empowering consumers about their rights and ensuring compliance among suppliers.

As part of these activities, the University of the Free State will also host a symposium tomorrow, focusing on food safety and the roles of relevant stakeholders in guaranteeing that consumers purchase and consume goods meeting the required safety standards.

During the WCRD celebrations on 15 March 2024, Deputy Minister Gina will deliver a keynote address, highlighting the significance of consumer rights and the government’s commitment to ensuring consumer safety.

Reflecting on the upcoming event, Deputy Minister Gina states, “World Consumer Rights Day serves as a crucial reminder of the responsibilities we hold as custodians of consumer interests. It is imperative that we continue to foster accountability and compliance among suppliers to safeguard the well-being of consumers. This year’s theme underscores the importance of ensuring that products entering the market meet the highest safety standards, thereby instilling confidence among consumers”.

She further adds: “Through collaborative efforts with stakeholders and rigorous enforcement of consumer protection regulations, we can create an environment where consumers can make informed choices and trust in the safety and quality of the products they purchase. I look forward to engaging with fellow advocates and stakeholders during the celebrations as we reaffirm our commitment to protecting consumer rights.”

