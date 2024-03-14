Minister Thembi Nkadimeng delivers keynote address at Commission on Khoi-San Matters Research Symposium, 14 Mar

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Ms Thembi Nkadimeng will deliver the keynote address at the landmark Commission on Khoi-San Matters Research Symposium on the 14th March 2024. Deputy Minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe will also address the cultural leg of the symposium convened under the theme: “Khoi-San statutorily recognized, no longer a myth.”

This research gathering accentuates the government’s unwavering commitment to correct the historical injustices suffered by the Khoi-San communities.

The two-day symposium is scheduled to take place from the 13th to 14th March 2024 in Cape Town. Fundamentally, the symposium provides a unique platform for Khoi-San communities, academic experts, and government to deepen the accumulation of knowledge and scholarly contributions to the history, heritage, identity, and culture of the Khoi-San people.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 13 – 14 March 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Garden Court (Nelson Mandela), Cape Town

To RSVP, kindly send your details to Ms Khanya Ngwenya: KhanyaN@cogta.gov.za/082 619 9280

For media enquiries kindly contact:

Mr. Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904

Mr. Tsekiso Machike

Cell: 078 237 3900