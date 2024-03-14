Minister Enoch Godongwana addresses European Union funding and policy dialogue, 18 Mar

European Union funding agreement signing and policy dialogue - ‘Financing infrastructure development in the context of climate change’

Members of the media are invited to attend the second in a series of Southern Africa – Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) policy dialogues entitled “Financing infrastructure development in the context of climate change”.

The occasion will also mark the formal signing of a European Union funding agreement for SA-TIED that is joining the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) as a funder of the programme.

Policy dialogue

Recent natural disasters in South Africa have underscored the urgent need for climate-resilient infrastructure. The policy dialogue seeks to answer the question, "In the era of climate change, how can South Africa reimagine its infrastructure development to foster an inclusive, sustainable growth model?” The policy dialogue will focus on the impact of climate change on long-term infrastructure planning, particularly in the energy and water sectors. The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana will give opening remarks.

European Union’s continued support

The European Union is delighted to continue to support the SA-TIED programme with a further €2 million. The EU contribution signifies a shared interest and commitment to advancing evidence- based policymaking and testifies to the strong partnership between South Africa and the European Union. The European Union supported the first phase of SA-TIED programme with a contribution of €673 378.

Date:18 March 2024

Time: 14h00 – 16h00

Venue: Origins Centre (Wits University west campus) Yale Road & Enoch Sontonga Ave Johannesburg, 2050

Please register for the event here.

Media enquiries:

Abena Larbi-Odam

E-mail: abena.larbiodam@wider.unu.edu

Cleopatra Mosana

Email: media@treasury.gov.za