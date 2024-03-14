Water and Sanitation conducts a public consultation to discuss norms and standards for water supply and sanitation services

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Gauteng, under the leadership of Provincial Head Justice Maluleke, recently conducted a public consultation to discuss the proposed compulsory national norms and standards for water supply and sanitation services. The consultation took place on Wednesday, 13th March 2024, at the Premier Hotel OR Tambo in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

The primary objective of this consultation was to solicit inputs from stakeholders in the water sector before the national norms and standards are finalized. By engaging with these stakeholders, the DWS in Gauteng aims to ensure that the proposed regulations effectively address the challenges faced by the water sector in the region if not the nation.

The draft regulations, which were gazetted on January 12, 2024, are an updated version of the 2001 regulations. Their purpose is to enhance drinking water quality regulations, improve water loss management, establish minimum standards for household water supply, prescribe minimum qualifications for technical personnel in water services authorities, and address the negative impacts of load-shedding and water losses

In attendance were, Rand Water, Department of Public Works, Sasol, Sibanye Stillwater, Anglo American, Sedibeng District, Emfuleni, Midvaal, Lesedi, Magalies Water, Cities of Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Joburg Water, Merafong, Rand West, Mogale City, and various other organizations.

One of the key focuses of these regulations is water conservation and water demand management. The DWS aims to reduce water losses through proper infrastructure maintenance, pressure management practices, and the implementation of water balance analysis. By implementing these measures, the department aims to curb water losses and ensure efficient water utilization.

Under these proposed regulations, every person should have access to a minimum quantity of potable water, which is set at 25 litres per day, a minimum of 6 kilolitres per household per month. Furthermore, water supply should be available 365 days a year without any interruptions longer than 48 consecutive hours

According to the proposal, water services institutions must take responsible measures to ensure that in the event of a water supply interruption for more than 48 hours, including emergencies, consumers have access to an alternative water supply. This alternative supply should consist of at least 10 litres of potable water per person per day and be made available at strategically determined points of delivery that are convenient and safe.

Furthermore, the draft stipulates that if alternative drinking water sources are used for longer than a week, the water services institution must register a monitoring program on the integrated regulatory information system. This requirement ensures that the quality of the alternative water supply is continuously monitored to ensure its suitability for human consumption.

In line with the World Health Organization's approach to water safety planning, the draft also highlights the need for water services institutions to develop and implement water safety plans for all water supply systems. These plans are designed to ensure that the distributed drinking water is fit for human consumption according to the South African National Standard (SANS) 241, a local standard for water quality. Additionally, the institutions are required to develop and implement a monitoring program to regularly assess the quality of the drinking water supplied.

Another important aspect addressed in the draft is the efficient and sustainable use of water. The document outlines standards for the detection and repair of spills or leaks in the water supply system and wastewater collection network. Water services institutions are mandated to ensure that incidents of spills or leaks are promptly repaired to minimize water wastage and ensure the efficient use of this precious resource.

To manage noncompliance and categorize incidents, the draft also calls for the development and implementation of an incident management protocol. This protocol will aid in categorizing incidents and providing appropriate responses to mitigate any potential risks or adverse impacts caused by non-compliance. The institutions also need to take steps to measure and progressively reduce losses and maintain the water use efficiency key performance indicators, including the quantity of water losses, the quantity of nonrevenue water, infrastructure leakage index, and per capita use to within internationally accepted norms of between 10% and 20% for nonrevenue water and water losses, between 2 and 4 for the infrastructure leakage index and 150 l to 200 l per capita use.

The draft Compulsory National Standards for Water Supply and Sanitation Services and Regulation also cover standards relating to interim and basic sanitation services and emergency sanitation services, as well as the quality of water discharged into water services or water resources systems, including standards surrounding greywater, sewer collection, wastewater treatment, and faecal sludge management; the quantity and quality of industrial wastewater collected into sewerage systems; the quantity and quality of wastewater discharged into water resources; and the control of objectionable substances.

Further, under the standards for the construction and functioning of water services works and consumer installations, the gazette outlines that water services institutions must maintain a water and wastewater balance analysis and determination of water losses.

It also covers standards relating to the nature, operation, sustainability, operational efficiency, and economic viability of water services, including human resource planning; competency requirements; the management and operations of water treatment works and water supply networks; the maintenance and operation of wastewater treatment systems; the operation and maintenance budget and costing; and water and sanitation services infrastructure management.

By establishing these national norms and standards, the DWS seeks to ensure that every individual, regardless of their location or socio-economic status, has access to clean and safe drinking water. The regulations will not only enhance the quality of water supplied but also address issues related to water loss and infrastructure management.

The last day to submit comments is 05 April 2024, and the written submission must be submitted to CommentNormsStds@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935