National Library of South Africa commemorates Library Week, 19 Mar

The National Library of South Africa is thrilled to mark South African Library Week, an annual celebration that highlights the important role libraries play in fostering knowledge, promoting literacy, and preserving our cultural heritage.

The South African Library week will take place from 15 – 24 March 2024. Theme: “Libraries foster social cohesion” This year's Library Week theme, “Libraries foster social cohesion”, emphasises the National Library's commitment to bridging gaps, fostering inclusivity, and providing a space for intellectual growth, enabling informed community participation, stimulating dialogue, and promoting mutual respect among people from diverse backgrounds.

As part of the celebrations of the South African Library Week, the National Library of South Africa extends an invitation to the media to come and explore the wealth of resources available at its Pretoria Campus. Just for you, a behind-the-scenes look at the NLSA and how we work.

Hear about Legal Deposit, digitisation and deacidification with demonstrations of our preservation services.

The media is invited to a tour of the National Library of South Africa (Pretoria Campus), which is scheduled as follows:

Date: 19 March 2024
Time: 10h00-12h00
Venue: National Library of South Africa (Pretoria Campus)

Kindly RSVP by Friday, 15 March 2024.

For more information and media queries:
Ms. Jolene Bhadais
Director: Communications, Marketing and Stakeholder Relations
Cell: 064 625 7281
E-mail:  jolene.bhadais@nlsa.ac.za

