Wi-Fi Range Extender Market to Garner $3357.8 million by 2030, Driven by High internet Penetration

High internet penetration, easy set up with low cost and surge in number of connected devices drive the growth of the global Wi-Fi range extender market.

Commercial segment held the lion's share. Contributing to more than three-fifths of the global market, due to high adoption of Wi-Fi range extender in office premises, malls, shopping, and airports” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Wi-Fi Extender, and Repeater) and Application (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global Wi-Fi range extender Industry size was valued at $1250.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3357.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8%. Devlopment of smart cities and smart homes is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The Wi-Fi range extender market share is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to increase in demand for the Wi-Fi range extender. The primary objective of installing Wi-Fi range extender is getting connected to the internet irrespective of the location such as school, office, and public areas such as train stations and airports. Such wide applications of Wi-Fi range extenders drives the market growth. Furthermore, the development of smart homes and smart cities is expected to provide growth opportunities for the Wi-Fi range extender market Players.

The Wi-Fi range extender market share is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the Wi-Fi extender segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the global Wi-Fi range extender market, due to its large number of applications in the commercial and residential sectors. However, the repeater segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, owing to low cost of the product.

By application, the commercial segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global Wi-Fi range extender market, due to high adoption of Wi-Fi range extender in office premises, malls, shopping, and airports. However, the residential segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to high opportunities in smart home applications and surge in number of interconnected devices.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market, due to rise in number of the internet connected devices and high internet penetration in the region. However, the global Wi-Fi range extender market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in number of internet users in the region.

The market players such as Netgear Inc, D-Link, Cisco and Lutron are focusing their investment on technologically advanced products. For instance, Lutron launched Caseta Smart Motion Sensor and Caseta Repeater at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, held in Las Vegas. Caseta Repeater was ideal for homes that needs extra range or coverage for unique room layouts. D-Link launched two new range extenders named AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi (DAP-1755) and AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi (DAP-1955), that offers users with built-in processing that reduces congestion and increases network efficiencies.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The residential segment is projected to be the major application growth segment during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the market followed by Europe.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America Wi-Fi range extender market.

