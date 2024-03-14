"Keeping New Jersey Youth Athletes Safe": Addressing the Opioid Epidemic in Youth Sports

Millburn, NJ, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) will gather leaders in youth sports this spring to examine the link between athletics and opioid misuse and discuss methods and resources to help protect youth athletes throughout the state.

The conference, “Keeping New Jersey Youth Athletes Safe,” will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. The event, being held in conjunction with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and the Opioid Education Foundation of America, will be tailored for coaches, athletic directors, athletic trainers, and others involved in youth sports.

“It’s essential to educate those involved in youth sports about the potential for opioid misuse among student-athletes,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “The purpose of this conference is to safeguard the well-being of our young athletes and equip adults with the knowledge to make a difference.”

The conference will focus on providing a thorough understanding of the opioid crisis and its specific effects on athletes, exploring alternative pain treatments and effective strategies for preventing opioid misuse. Ray Lucas, a former star quarterback for Rutgers who had an eight-year career in the NFL, will share his journey through opioid misuse and recovery, underscoring the critical need for awareness in managing sports-related injuries and pain. Also featured at the event will be Dr. Andrew Kolodny, Medical Director of Opioid Policy Research at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management. Kolodny, also the executive director of Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing, will discuss the opioid epidemic that is impacting families and communities across the country.

Additionally, the event will feature a panel discussion with Dr. Michael Goione of Navesink Chiropractic Center and team chiropractor for Monmouth University and Georgian Court University; Laurie Smith, an assistant director at Acenda Integrated Health; and Christina Emrich, athletic trainer and assistant athletic director at Red Bank Regional High School, each offering a wealth of experience and expertise in the field.

For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.drugfreenj.org/youth. For a limited time, use promo code “youth2024” to register for FREE courtesy of scholarships provided by conference sponsors.





Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 226 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

