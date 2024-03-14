Ilham Aliyev received Serb Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Željka Cvijanović, the Serb Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Željka Cvijanović congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

The head of state fondly recalled his official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina last year and the discussions held during the trip.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of relations between the two countries across all areas. They specifically highlighted Azerbaijan’s relations with the Balkans and the significant progress in cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina in this context. The presidents exchanged views on issues of cooperation in energy, investments, transport, logistics, tourism, and other domains between the two countries.

During the conversation, the parties touched on the significance of the 11th Global Baku Forum.Željka Cvijanović noted that very topical issues were discussed at the event.