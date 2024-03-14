Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei Accepts the Copy of Credentials from Newly-appointed Ambassador of Argentina to China Marcelo Gabriel SUAREZ Salvia

On March 14, 2024, Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei accepted the copy of credentials presented by newly-appointed Ambassador of Argentina to China Marcelo Gabriel SUAREZ Salvia, who arrived in China on March 7.
