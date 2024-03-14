Market Size Of Aircraft Brake System Industry Expected to Reach $16.95 Billion By 2030, at 5.2% CAGR

Aircraft Brake System Market

Rise in demand from airlines for advanced aircraft brake systems and surge in air passenger traffic offer lucrative opportunities to the global aircraft brake system market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟏𝟎.𝟓𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟔.𝟗𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟐%. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬. Increase in air passenger traffic in the world and rise in operations in the commercial aviation sector are expected to fuel the global aircraft brake system market. On the other hand, strict regulatory conditions create hindrances to market growth. On the contrary, usage of advanced technology can offer lucrative market opportunities.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global aircraft brake system market in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making durable and long-lasting aircraft brake systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in air passenger traffic across different nations in the region along with implementation of stringent aircraft safety regulations and inspections across the prominent countries such as China, India, and Japan.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the global aircraft brake system market include AAR Corp., Beringer Aero, Collins Aerospace, Crane Co., Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Technik AG, Meggitt PLC, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Safran, and the Carlyle Johnson Machine Company

Based on aircraft type, the fixed wing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the rotary wing segment.

By aircraft type, the aircraft brake system market is segregated into fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to presence of a large air fleet of fixed wing aircraft globally and technological advancements for fixed wing aircraft brake systems.

On the basis of actuation, the market is divided into power brake, boosted brake, and independent brake. The power brake segment garnered highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aircraft power brake systems across the world.

Based on actuation, the power break segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers segments such as boosted brake and independent brake.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The global aircraft brake system market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By distribution, the aircraft brake system market share is segregated into OEM and replacement. The replacement segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to surge in demand for replacement type aircraft brake systems, as they offer an economical solution to expensive brake systems and are available across the world.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By aircraft type, the fixed wing segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of actuation, the power brake segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on distribution, the OEM segment is projected to lead the global aircraft brake system market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

