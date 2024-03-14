Coveo Wins CMSWire IMPACT Award for Best Use of AI in Customer Service with Coveo Relevance Generative Answering

Coveo receives industry recognition for delivering real concrete results with Coveo AI Search and Generative Answering for enterprise customers

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leading provider of enterprise AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences at scale with AI search, AI recommendations, GenAI answering and unified relevance, announced that Coveo received the CMSWire IMPACT Award for Best Use of AI in Customer Service for its industry-leading Relevance Generative Answering solution. The CMSWire IMPACT Awards celebrate exceptional work in customer and digital experiences. Judges for the awards noted that they were impressed with how Coveo was able to improve the employee and customer experience with Relevance Generative Answering, and that the results enterprise customers achieved following implementation were remarkable.



With Relevance Generative Answering, Coveo has been delivering real-world, tangible results for its enterprise customers, including the likes of Xero, the global small business platform, serving 3.95 million subscribers. Xero has seen positive early results using Coveo Relevance Generative Answering in Xero Central, its customer support and learning site. The company has experienced an approximately 40% decrease in reported search time, with search sessions requiring additional customer service support decreasing by about 20%.

“According to Boston Consulting Group, almost 90% of executives ranked AI and GenAI as top tech priorities in 2024,” said Patrick Martin, Chief Customer Officer at Coveo. “At Coveo, we’ve moved beyond experimentation and are incredibly proud of the real-world results we’re delivering for our customers with AI-relevance at every point-of-experience. By trusting our AI platform, our customers benefit from an AI-experience advantage with remarkable ROI leveraging Coveo Search and Generative Answering.”

Coveo Relevance Generative Answering

Deployed in as little as 90 minutes on top of the Coveo AI PlatformTM, Coveo Relevance Generative Answering effortlessly generates accurate answers to complex user queries. It does this by leveraging large language models in addition to the leading unified indexing and relevance functionality of the Coveo platform. An enterprise-ready solution, Coveo Relevance Generative Answering is content-agnostic, scalable, secure, and traceable. It provides accurate and relevant answering, and composite abstracts from multiple internal and external sources of content – meaning it is not limited to the content or knowledge base within existing systems. Coveo Relevance Generative Answering is an addition to the suite of Coveo AI models and can be injected to improve and bring AI-relevance to any touchpoint across the customer or employee digital journey. Relevance Generative Answering can be used across multiple interfaces from standalone search pages, in-product experiences, self-service portals and communities, intranets, service management consoles, and more.

Coveo Relevance Generative Answering is currently available for Commerce, Service, Website, and Workplace use cases.

About Coveo

Coveo powers the digital experiences of the world’s most innovative brands serving millions of people and billions of interactions across every digital experience. After a decade of enriching our market-leading platform with forward-thinking global enterprises, we know what it takes to gain a trusted AI-experience advantage.

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person, that experience is today’s competitive front line, a make or break for every business.

For enterprises to achieve this AI-experience advantage at scale, it is imperative to have an Enterprise Spinal and composable ability to deliver AI semantic search and generative experiences at each customer and employee interaction.

Our single SaaS platform and robust suite of AI & GenAI models are designed to transform the total experience from CX to EX across websites, ecommerce, service, and workplace. Powering individualized, trusted, and connected experiences across every interaction to delight customers and augment employees and drive superior business outcomes. Our platform is certified ISO 27001, HIPAA compliant, SOC2 compliant, and 99.999% SLA resilient. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Gold Partner.

