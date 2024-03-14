Cellectar Biosciences to Present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Jim Caruso, president and chief executive officer of Cellectar, will present an overview of the company in a fireside chat at the upcoming 36th Annual Roth Conference taking place on March 17 to 19, 2024 in Laguna Niguel, CA. Details of the fireside chat are as follows:



Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Time: 9:00 am Pacific Time / 12:00 pm Eastern Time Webcast: Click HERE

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Events section of the company’s investor relations website.



About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company’s product pipeline includes lead asset iopofosine I 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com and www.wmclinicaltrial.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

