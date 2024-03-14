Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 7,974.0 million by 2034 : Fact.MR Report

Analyze the factors driving the market for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride. Explore the elements driving market development and effect, from its numerous uses to the growing demand in construction.

Rockville , March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPC) market will reach a valuation of US$ 4,565.6 million by 2024. It is anticipated that the market is to expand at a 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. It is anticipated that the market would gain a value of US$ 7,974.0 million by 2034.



The market for CPC is driven by its numerous applications, particularly in construction materials. The polymer's capacity to improve flame retardancy, chemical resistance, and durability in a range of building items is what propels its acceptance; it satisfies industry expectations for high-performance materials as well as maintains market growth.

Companies within the CPC sector may benefit from the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products, develop cutting-edge new products, and increase their market share by forming strategic alliances. There are opportunities for businesses to prosper in this dynamic industry thanks to the increasing focus on sustainable practices and the changing uses of CPC.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 7,974.0 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2019, the market for gas-insulated transmission lines was estimated to be worth US$ 3,697.5 million.

North America's market share is expected to increase to 20.8% by 2024.

East Asia is expected to account for 40.2% of the market by 2024.

The market in the United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 735.0 million in 2024, with a predicted increase in market share to 77.4%.

The China chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market is projected to be worth US$ 1,060.8 million in 2024. In the same year, the market is anticipated to reach a 57.8% market share.

The Injection Molding segment will account for 58.4% of the market in 2024.

“Widespread application of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride in building materials is a major factor driving the market for CPC. As an adaptable polymer, CPC increases the robustness and chemical resistance of a range of building supplies, supporting the industry's steady expansion,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

DCW Ltd

KEM ONE

KANEKA CORPORATION

Shandong Pujie Plastic and Rubber Co. Ltd.

PolyOne Corporation

Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd.

Grasim Industries Limited

Shandong Repolyfine Additives Co. Ltd.

Shriram PolyTech

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the global market for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPC) are taking calculated risks in an effort to increase profits. This entails concentrating on product innovation to satisfy the various demands of the business, growing their market share through mergers and acquisitions, and streamlining manufacturing procedures to save costs.

In order to comply with environmental laws and satisfy the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions, companies are also placing a strong emphasis on sustainability practices. In the CPC industry, organizations strive to increase their market share and generate financial success by remaining flexible, adjusting to changing market conditions, and preserving a competitive advantage in terms of quality and innovation.

Product Portfolio

In 2023, DCW Ltd. completed the commissioning of its 10,000 MT Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) expansion project at the Sahupuram Plant in Tamilnadu. The company anticipates gradually increasing production and commercializing the additional quantities. The company's CPVC Division now has a 20,000 MT total production capacity because of this development.



In 2023, Kem One's industrial site in Fos-sur-Mer celebrated the opening of its ethylene storage tank, the location for its future membrane electrolysis unit, and the Alcor, one of its two hybrid-powered barges. The Southern Region's municipal authorities, together with the company's partners and staff, came together for these three initiatives. Recent major initiatives carried out by Kem One have focused on the Fos-sur-Mer location, with strategic investments totaling over €200 million either finished or in process.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market, the market is segmented on the basis of grade (injection moulding, extrusion moulding), application (pipes & fittings, cables, adhesives & coatings, others) and region (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

