Sprout Social Names Crystal Boysen as Chief People Officer

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced the appointment of Crystal Boysen to chief people officer (CPO), effective March 25, 2024. As CPO, Boysen will oversee Sprout’s global people function and have an essential role in building and elevating Sprout’s world-class team.



Boysen brings more than 15 years of deep, cross-functional HR experience. Prior to Sprout, Boysen was the CPO at Vimeo where she was responsible for driving a people-first organization and culture, and attracting, engaging and retaining talent globally as the company scaled. Boysen also previously held the role of Global Head of People at Canva where she oversaw a people team of 140 and drove the people strategy to enable Canva’s hyper-growth. Under her leadership, Canva scaled from 500 to 2,500 employees while growing from $200 million to $750 million in annual recurring revenue, and was recognized as one of Australia’s Greatest Places to Work.

"The dedication and intentional focus Sprout has put on developing their people to reach their highest potential is inspiring, and I am energized by the opportunity to fuel innovation and growth with an exceptional team,” said Boysen. “Together, we'll foster a high-performance culture where everyone thrives and teams not only excel professionally, but find fulfillment in their work.”

“Crystal has the perfect combination of experience, passion, humanity and high standards that we look for in our leaders—with a deep understanding and thoughtful perspective on what it takes to build and elevate an engaged, inclusive culture and world-class team,” said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. “Our team is critical to the success of our business and customers, and creating a workplace where they continue to be empowered to do their best work will be a key priority for Crystal and the People team.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

