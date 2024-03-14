Edible Garden Announces Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces Now Available Through KeHE Distributors, LLC

Premier Distributor of Natural & Organic, Specialty, and Fresh Products Opens Door to More Than 31,000 Retail Locations for Pulp

Pulp sustainable gourmet USDA Organic fermented sauces

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced at Natural Products EXPO WEST® 2024 that KeHE Distributors will carry Edible Garden’s new line of Pulp sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “At last year’s Natural Products EXPO WEST® 2023, KeHE Distributors selected Edible Garden as one of their top picks to visit. We are delighted to announce that just one short year later, our Pulp line of sustainable, gourmet USDA Organic fermented sauces is now available through KeHE Distributors, the premier distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products, encompassing their 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers located across North America. This builds off recent distribution wins at Target, Whole Foods, Dierbergs, Woodman’s, and other big-name retailers. The introduction of the Pulp line has been met with positive feedback from sauce lovers everywhere. Upon trying the products, consumers have become fans of the unique peppers and the “Bland to Bold’ taste they add to their meals, aligning with Edible Garden's reputation as 'The Flavor Maker.' With KeHE's extensive national distribution network carrying the Pulp line, we are highly optimistic that this collaboration will significantly boost the growth and visibility of both the Pulp line and the Edible Garden brand."

For more information on Pulp click here or view our video here .

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s distribution growth, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “seek,” “will,” “optimistic,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

