ibex Wave iX Wins 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award

Wave iX Honored for Exceptional Innovation in Redefining Customer Experience

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named ibex’s AI-powered Wave iX solution suite a winner of the 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award .

The 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“We’re proud to receive the CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award for a third consecutive year and more specifically for our latest customer experience (CX) innovation, Wave iX, to receive this honor,” said Jim Ferrato, Chief Information Officer at ibex. “Generative AI is changing the CX landscape. ibex is at the forefront of this transformation and leading the way with innovative AI-powered solutions that optimize the end-to-end CX value chain, enhance profitability, and reduce the overall cost to serve.”

Wave iX is an AI-driven digital-first CX and Employee Experience (EX) suite that seamlessly integrates with ibex’s cutting-edge CX platform. It facilitates advanced, hyper-personalized, and intelligent customer and brand interactions, cultivating stronger, more profitable customer relationships. Wave iX spans design, execution, and business insights to provide authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options to businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey. Explore ibex’s revolutionary AI-powered Wave iX suite of solutions here .

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor ibex with a 2024 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Its Wave iX solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from ibex in 2024 and beyond.”

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW , offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com . Stay connected with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X by following @tmcnet.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

ibex Media Contact:

Dan Burris

VP, Marketing and Communications

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

TMC Media Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10130479-9f53-4644-8df4-49e4b89c04ac