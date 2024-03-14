Brevo Unveils Commerce Suite for Retail and E-Commerce Customers

New offering brings together Brevo’s Marketing, Conversations, and Customer Data Platforms, providing a cohesive experience for customers

SEATTLE, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brevo , a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions, announced the launch of Brevo Commerce Suite, a new solution that provides retailers and e-commerce companies with a 360-degree view of their customer data, empowering them to easily retain and engage customers with personalized, multi-channel communications. With 30 percent of its existing customers in the retail and e-commerce industries, Brevo Commerce Suite will accelerate the company’s position in the global e-commerce market, which is projected to be worth $8 trillion by 2027 .



Tackling the Industry’s Most Complex Issues

Consumer demand for better customer experience continues to grow in line with the rapid growth of the global e-commerce market. However, providing an ideal customer experience has become increasingly complicated for merchants who have both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar locations, where online and offline data don’t always communicate with each other.

With the Brevo Commerce Suite, merchants can analyze the full spectrum of their customers’ purchasing habits across all channels, allowing them to send more personalized recommendations. They can also improve the customer experience through multi-channel communication adapted to each customer by email, SMS, chat, and social media.

“Today’s merchants face fierce competition when it comes to attracting and retaining customers,” said Armand Thiberge, CEO and founder of Brevo. “Consumers expect hyper-personalized content, immediate answers to their questions, and seamless customer experiences. Failing to meet these expectations could lead them to shop elsewhere next time.”

Brevo Commerce Suite: A Turnkey Solution

Brevo Commerce Suite extends the comprehensive suite of Brevo’s best-in-class solutions and capabilities and enables retailers and e-commerce companies to:

Increase the customer lifetime value Expand reach and push contacts closer to purchase with multichannel campaigns (email, WhatsApp, SMS, Web Push and more). Use automation to increase abandoned cart recovery, make product recommendations, and more. Personalize content and suggest relevant products using enriched data.



Leverage consolidated customer and product insights Unify online and offline customer data, mapping it to a multi-table retail data model. Integrate with e-commerce store data to get a full view of their customer purchase history. Incorporate analytics and built-in dashboards to help identify product performance, repeat customers, purchase frequency and more.



Optimize customer experience and engagement Empower customers to interact on their preferred channels, from website chat to social media messages and phone calls. Humanize the digital buying experience by proactively starting live chat conversations with online visitors, helping them find what they need and get to checkout faster. Provide instant 24/7 service using automated responses and predefined scenarios in a chatbot, even when agents are offline.



Brevo Commerce Suite is currently available. To learn more, visit www.brevo.com .

About Brevo

Brevo offers the most approachable customer relationship management (CRM) suite to deliver sustainable growth to all businesses and non-profit organizations. With Brevo, businesses benefit from a unified view of the customer journey with a Marketing and Sales Platform, Marketing Campaigns over Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Chat, and much more. Today, over 500,000 businesses – including eBay, H&M, Sodexo, Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, and Michelin – trust Brevo’s reliable technology to deepen their relationships with customers. Brevo reached the coveted Centaur status with $100M ARR in January 2023, and has over 800 employees globally. Its global operations are headquartered in Paris. www.brevo.com

