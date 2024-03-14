Verizon Named 5G Innovation Partner for Los Angeles Chargers Training Facility

Verizon to design and deliver next-generation network infrastructure for the new state-of-the-art Los Angeles Chargers training facility and team headquarters

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and the Los Angeles Chargers today announced an exclusive agreement to integrate Verizon’s advanced network solutions and services at the Chargers’ new training facility and headquarters currently under construction in El Segundo, California. As the official 5G technology and innovation partner, Verizon will lead the integrated design and delivery for all connectivity of the prime 14-acre property in Los Angeles’ South Bay, including cloud-based mobility, security, 5G edge, and private 5G network solutions to help the Chargers implement cutting edge training practices and streamline business operations.



“It is our privilege to work with the Chargers organization to bring our innovative and industry-leading technology to the sports business and player performance sectors,” said Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, Americas, Verizon Business. “With support from Verizon across networking, comms, IT and mobility, the Chargers training facility will be the gold standard for providing experiences that are intelligently designed and immersive to help support players and coaches on and off the field.”

Set to open in 2024, the Chargers’ new 145,000-square foot, state-of-the-art training facility will feature three natural grass fields that can be taken in from 7,600 square feet of elevated outdoor terrace space as well as an additional 3,400 square foot elevated outdoor turf area. Verizon and the Chargers will work together to leverage innovative technology throughout, building a network infrastructure that is designed from the ground up to support a 360 degree view of the athlete’s performance and training practices, while also improving the flow, safety and security of the facilities.

“Verizon has been a tremendous NFL partner over the years, so engaging their team on how to best maximize our new training facility from a technological standpoint seemed only natural,” said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. “With their deep technical expertise and trusted solutions across networking, security, communications, collaboration and IT, we think Verizon’s involvement in this project will undoubtedly help create competitive advantages for us across all sectors of our business.”

Powering the future of connected venues

Verizon’s advanced 5G network and solutions are driving future-ready facilities across sports and entertainment. From motion tracking and biomechanics to autonomous checkouts, 5G connectivity delivers powerful, seamless, and authentic venue experiences to revolutionize everything from player performance to the fan experience. Verizon’s mix of public and private network capabilities, robust technology ecosystem and 5G partnerships enables leagues, teams, and stadium operators to achieve their desired venue operations outcomes.

With 5G investments in more than 75 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues, Verizon is elevating the connected venue approach. Learn how Verizon’s advanced 5G network and solutions can drive Enterprise Intelligence .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .