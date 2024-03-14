Reco Joins Cloud Security Alliance as Corporate Member

Identity-First Approach to SaaS Security Posture Management Redefines How Enterprises Secure SaaS Environments

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reco.ai , a leading identity-first SaaS security solution, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) , the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.



Organizations today use an average of 371 SaaS applications. Further, half of organizations experienced at least one SaaS breach in the past two years. As enterprises navigate this rapidly changing technology landscape, SaaS security has become a necessity.

Reco is an identity-first SaaS security solution that combines multiple SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) capabilities into one platform to provide full visibility into every SaaS application, including sanctioned and unsanctioned applications, associated identities from humans, applications, and service accounts, their permission level, and actions. Reco’s proprietary and patented AI algorithm powers the Reco Identities Interaction Graph, which correlates every interaction between people, applications, and data, and then assesses potential risk from misconfigurations, over-permission users, compromised accounts, risky user behavior, and the use of generative AI applications.

“Reco delivers immediate value to security teams by continuously discovering every application and identity, controlling access, and prioritizing actions to reduce the risk of data exposure, empowering organizations to lower their security risk while saving time and lower costs” said Ofer Klein, CEO and co-Founder of Reco. “Joining the Cloud Security Alliance enables us to further our commitment to helping our customers create a strong security posture for their evolving SaaS environment.”

“The need for SaaS security has never been greater, as today’s organizations are introducing new applications into their ecosystem at unprecedented rates,” said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance. “We’re excited to welcome Reco to Cloud Security Alliance and look forward to working together to bring effective solutions to keep the enterprise secure and successful.”

Tal Shapira, CTO and Co-founder of Reco, is a member of Cloud Security Alliance’s AI Controls working group where he collaborates with other AI experts to set standards for AI governance that adhere to the top-level functions of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). Reco is also joining the Cloud Security Alliance’s CxO Trust Advisory Council, which aims to elevate the knowledge of cloud computing and cybersecurity among organizational executive teams and governing bodies. Reco participates in various Cloud Security Alliance events, webinars, and meetups and was the keynote sponsor of the 2023 Cloud Security Alliance AI Think Tank. To learn more about upcoming Cloud Security Alliance events, visit: https://cloudsecurityalliance.org/events

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org , and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa .

About Reco.ai

Reco.ai is a leading identity-first SaaS security solution. It empowers organizations with full visibility into every app, identity, and their actions to seamlessly prioritize and control risks in the SaaS ecosystem. Their AI-based graph technology connects in minutes and provides immediate value to security teams to continuously discover all SaaS applications including sanctioned and unsanctioned apps, associated identities from both humans and machines, their permission level, and actions. Reco uses advanced analytics around persona, actions, interactions and relationships to other users, and then alerts on exposure from misconfigurations, over-permission users, compromised accounts, and risky user behavior. This comprehensive picture is generated continuously using the Reco Identities Interaction Graph and empowers security teams to take swift action to effectively prioritize their most critical points of risk. The company’s leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading technology, cybersecurity and counterintelligence organizations. Reco is backed by top-tier investors including Insight Partners, Zeev Ventures, BoldStart Ventures, and Angular Ventures and has established partnerships with leading technology companies including Wiz, Palo Alto Networks, BlinkOps, Tines and Torq. You can learn more or book a demo at www.reco.ai .