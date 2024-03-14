Vasco Electronics Announces HIPAA Compliance for its Translation Devices to Make Healthcare Accessible Across Languages

The company aims to break down language barriers for hospitals, EMTs and doctors around the globe with state-of-the-art translation technology

WILMINGTON, Del., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , the world’s leader and manufacturer of translation technology, today announces its devices are now HIPAA compliant. The company aims to break down communication barriers across the medical industry as its suite of products can now effectively be used by hospitals, healthcare facilities and first responders around the world to better communicate with patients that do not share the same native language.

While general travelers can use free translation apps, doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals do not have that option due to data protection and the use of sensitive patient data. Now HIPAA-compliant, Vasco’s handheld translation devices can provide up to 108 language translations that are secure, making them safe to use in any healthcare facility by any healthcare professional to break down language barriers between patients and medical personnel. Vasco’s devices also come with free lifetime internet, providing another layer of comfort that users do not have to worry about running out of data or having any hidden fees.

Additionally, the photo translator tool makes medical document interpretation easier than ever with the ability to translate a document and save it as PDF or print it to add directly into a patient’s physical file. The translators also allow for conversation history to be saved and downloaded to ensure patient files can be updated as accurately as possible.

“This is a big breakthrough for Vasco Electronics and we are excited to help healthcare professionals provide more seamless care through HIPAA-compliant translations,” said Founder and CEO, Maciej Góralski. “Our goal with Vasco is to continue to expand its use cases and ensure it is the most reliable translation solution for any language barrier situation, and this progression of HIPAA compliance is a huge step forward.”

For over 15 years, Vasco has established itself as a leading brand in the consumer space among travelers, migrants and multicultural families. This expanded client base is only the beginning for the brand as they break out into different verticals to offer the most accessible and reliable translation services for all situations.​​ This HIPAA compatibility comes just ahead of the upcoming launch of the E1 earbud translator this spring, which will provide users a more hands-free option and the ability to chat in larger group settings.

To learn more about Vasco Electronics please visit vasco-translator.com .

About Vasco Electronics

With a key mission in mind of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for over 15 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to speak not only to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately to transcend language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. Follow Vasco Electronics on Instagram @VascoTranslator.

