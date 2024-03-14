Avetta Named Finalist of 7 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Avetta Customer Service Department Nominated for Favorite Customer Service for the People’s Choice Stevie Awards

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, was named a Finalist across seven categories in the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. In addition, its Customer Service Department is up for voting for the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognizes the achievements of contact centers, customer service, business development and sales professionals worldwide. This year, over 2,300 nominations from diverse organizations spanning every industry and 47 nations and territories were considered.

“Our customer service and sales professionals are vital to advancing Avetta’s development and expansion, thus improving supply chains and helping more companies identify third-party risks on a global scale,” said Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta. “We are thrilled to celebrate the successes of these respective teams and individuals and are thankful for their contributions to our organization.”

Avetta was one of only 27 companies that received Finalist nominations in five or more categories, which include:

Sales Engineer of the Year

Achievement in Customer Experience

Achievement in Customer Service Automation

Customer Service Training Team of the Year - Internal - Technology Industries

Customer Service Management Team of the Year

Contact Center of the Year (Over 100 Seats) - Technology Industries

Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software - 100 or More Employees



Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. The official winners will be announced on April 12. From now until March 29, the general public may vote for Avetta in the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service at http://peopleschoice.stevieawards.com.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

PR Contact:

Jenn Zimmer

avetta@hoffman.com