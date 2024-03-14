Trade event hosts nearly 100 meetings between Việt Nam and Korean businesses

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese importers engaged in nearly 100 one-on-one business meetings with enterprises from Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk provinces of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in a trade exchange programme held in Hà Nội on Wednesday. This event marked the inaugural Korea-Việt Nam trade event of 2024, facilitated by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency in Hanoi (KOTRA Hanoi).

Seventeen Korean exporters showcased a range of high-quality products including cosmetics, fresh fruits, fruit juice, functional foods, medicines, dental equipment and electronics. Several memoranda of understanding and potential import contracts were inked between companies from both nations. Participants expressed that the event provided a crucial platform for forging new collaborations in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.

Byunghak Lee, Chief Technology Officer at Gyeongbuk-based B2Lab Co Ltd, expressed his aspirations, stating: "We aim to penetrate the Southeast Asian market, with Việt Nam being our primary target. Our dental implants cater to the dental industry. Our priority is to gauge the reception of Vietnamese consumers towards our product. Securing contracts here would be a significant achievement for us."

On the other hand, Paco Jung, Overseas Sales Director of Chungbuk-based Wellfarm Co Ltd, emphasised their interest in establishing partnerships to gain insights into the Vietnamese market, paving the way for long-term collaboration strategies.

Drawing on years of experience in importing and trading Korean products, Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Deputy Director of Thiên Linh FSC Technical Services and Trading Co Ltd, expressed a desire to connect with more Korean manufacturers specialising in products derived from red ginseng and deer velvet.

Trần Thị Hải Yến, head of the KOTRA Hanoi Office, disclosed plans for nearly 50 trade delegations and exhibitions scheduled for the year ahead. — VNS