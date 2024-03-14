Việt Nam News & VINEXAD to host EPR seminar

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam News, the national English language daily under the Vietnam News Agency, and the VINEXAD National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC on April 4th will jointly organise a seminar themed "Extended Producer Responsibility: From Policy to Implementation".

This is one of the key events within the framework of the 33rd Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2024) in Hà Nội.

Stipulated in Article 54 of the 2020 Environmental Protection Law and detailed in Government Decree No 08/2022/NÐ-CP dated January 10, 2022, the extended producer responsibility (EPR) required producers and importers of electronic products, lubricants, and various types of packaging to either recycle or pay fees to support waste recycling activities, starting from January 1, 2024.

According to industry experts, EPR is not only a responsibility but also an opportunity for businesses to develop more sustainably. By implementing EPR, businesses can meet the increasingly high demands of partners and participate extensively in the global value chain. Additionally, EPR is expected to contribute to preserving resources for future generations and reducing waste.

During the seminar, policymakers, experts, leaders of local and foreign businesses, along with other stakeholders, are expected to discuss the opportunities and challenges of implementing EPR in Việt Nam.

To attend the seminar, please register at the link provided below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Saa0o_yxFt7dWxcVZLj_w__BZuENvgloZwLlBK7vBpU/prefill

Việt Nam News is an English-language newspaper published by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) since 1991. After nearly 33 years of formation and development, the newspaper has become an indispensable source of information for a diverse readership at home and abroad, including embassies, international organisations, foreign companies, and major hotels in the country. It is also provided on numerous flights operated by domestic and international airlines.

Việt Nam News remains today the only English-language newspaper in the Southeast Asian country and one of the most reliable newspapers in the country on foreign affairs. In addition to the printed daily, the newspaper also has an English-language online version at https://www.vietnamnews.vn, along with two other English-language specialised websites: www.bizhub.vn (focused on economics and finance) and www.ovietnam.vn (focused on culture, sports, tourism and entertainment).

Vietnam Expo is the longest-standing annual trade promotion event in Việt Nam, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), directed by the Trade Promotion Agency, and executed by VINEXAD since 1991. Vietnam Expo 2024 will take place at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre (ICE) from April 3 to April 6, 2024, with the participation of over 480 businesses from 16 countries and territories. — VNS