Nearly 14,000 personnel needed to man Long Thành Airport

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI — When operational in 2026, Long Thành International Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai will need nearly 14,000 workers of all levels, a local official has said.

Invested with about VNĐ336.63 trillion (US$13.6 billion), the airport will have total capacity of 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo each year. In the first phase, scheduled to be completed in 2026, it will be capable of serving 25 million passengers per year.

Among the 14,000 workers required for its operation, the airport will need 5,000 personnel holding bachelor’s or higher degrees and 2,000 unskilled workers. The remainders are those having undergone primary, intermediate, or junior college levels of vocational training, acting Chairman of the Đồng Nai provincial People’s Committee Võ Tấn Đức told a March 13 conference on manpower training for Long Thành Airport.

A representative of the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) said that when Long Thành is put into use, most of the over-1,000-km flights will take off or arrive at this airport, so manpower training should focus on aircraft maintenance and repair.

Training institutions also need to pay attention to training high-quality workers related to information technology, data centre, biometrics, passenger and baggage handling automation, and electricity, the ACV added.

Meanwhile, an official of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam also recommended Đồng Nai and schools train personnel for state management and airport operation positions.

Nguyễn Hồng Linh, Secretary of the Đồng Nai Party Committee, said Long Thành Airport will attract a large number of human resources once operational, and good preparations for training will ensure timely supply of quality manpower. Therefore, the province has zoned 1,000ha of land for training establishments.

Residents in the areas affected by the project will be prioritised for training and working at the airport, he added. — VNS