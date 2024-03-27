Dr Ozan Ozerk met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lithuania
EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Tamerlan Garayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Lithuania, received representatives of European Merchant Bank (EMBank) in Vilnius. During the visit, Dr Ozan Ozerk, the Bank's founder, Ekmel Cilingir, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Sarp Demiray, CEO, presented to the Ambassador on EMBank's future and how the bank could help Azerbaijani businesses take their first steps in Lithuania.
While Azerbaijan is a leading exporter in the energy industry, there’s room for growth in global trade and in industries such as education. Lithuania has a strong track record as a trade hub and can potentially become trade gateway to the EU for Azerbaijan.
Lithuania is recognised as a home base for many successful fintech setups. Dr Ozerk was one of the entrepreneurs who realised the importance of the country’s positive outlook on fintech startups early on. Selecting Lithuania as the ideal place to start the fintech-friendly, EU-licensed bank he envisioned building, he founded EMBank in 2018. EMBank’s offer to fintechs in Lithuania and worldwide includes business and safeguarding accounts, international payment rails, and a robust, highly capable Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure. Today, EMBank is one of Ozan Ozerk’s prominent businesses and a favoured banking partner of many fintechs worldwide.
EMBank provides corporate banking to businesses in Lithuania, with services including business accounts, lending, international money transfers, and payments.
Dilek Işık
While Azerbaijan is a leading exporter in the energy industry, there’s room for growth in global trade and in industries such as education. Lithuania has a strong track record as a trade hub and can potentially become trade gateway to the EU for Azerbaijan.
Lithuania is recognised as a home base for many successful fintech setups. Dr Ozerk was one of the entrepreneurs who realised the importance of the country’s positive outlook on fintech startups early on. Selecting Lithuania as the ideal place to start the fintech-friendly, EU-licensed bank he envisioned building, he founded EMBank in 2018. EMBank’s offer to fintechs in Lithuania and worldwide includes business and safeguarding accounts, international payment rails, and a robust, highly capable Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure. Today, EMBank is one of Ozan Ozerk’s prominent businesses and a favoured banking partner of many fintechs worldwide.
EMBank provides corporate banking to businesses in Lithuania, with services including business accounts, lending, international money transfers, and payments.
Dilek Işık
European Merchant Bank (EMBank)
dilek.isik@em.bank
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn