Representatives of EMBank met with Vidmantas Janulevičius, the President of Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Ozan Ozerk, founder of the European Merchant Bank (EMBank), met with the President of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists (LCCI), Vidmantas Janulevičius. During the visit, Dr Ozan Ozerk was joined by Ekmel Cilingir, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Sarp Demiray, CEO and presented EMBank's vision on how they could help the industrial sector in Lithuania to grow faster.
V. Janulevičius stressed that sustainability, green energy, robotisation and a lack of external financing are among the most pressing issues for industrial companies today. The group discussed the increased focus and progress made in solar energy and lens technology in Lithuania and discussed how the banking sector could help realize the potential of the green technology industry in Lithuania. LPK is the largest and most influential business organisation in Lithuania.
EMBank provides corporate banking to businesses in Lithuania, with services including business accounts, lending, international money transfers, and payments. The bank has a strong focus on the growing and highly potent green energy industry, providing lending and financing services to many businesses in the field.
Lithuania is also recognised as a hub for many successful fintech setups in the past decade. Dr Ozerk was one of the entrepreneurs who recognised the importance of the country’s positive outlook on fintech startups. Selecting Lithuania as the ideal place to start the fintech-friendly, EU-licensed bank he envisioned building, he founded EMBank in 2018. EMBank’s offer to fintechs in Lithuania and worldwide includes business and safeguarding accounts, international payment rails, and a robust, highly capable Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure. Today, EMBank is one of Ozan Ozerk’s prominent businesses and a favored banking partner to many fintechs worldwide.
Dilek Işık
European Merchant Bank (EMBank)
dilek.isik@em.bank
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn