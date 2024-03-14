Caleb Wygal to release sixth novel in the critically acclaimed Myrtle Beach Mystery Series

Death on the Back Nine by Caleb Wygal Author Caleb Wygal Death on the Back Nine

Franklin/Kerr Press is excited to announce Caleb Wygal's upcoming sixth entry into this captivating series that has left readers craving more.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, U, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEATH ON THE BACK NINE follows Clark Thomas, a bookstore owner and series protagonist, as he becomes entangled in yet another local murder case. Simultaneously, the story unveils further details about Clark's personal enigma that has threaded through the entire series.

This captivating narrative weaves together golf, intrigue, and sinister secrets.

A casual golfing session with his brother takes a sinister twist for Clark when a fellow golfer is found dead on the 11th hole. This incident propels Clark and Detective Moody into a complex investigation riddled with hidden motives and longstanding resentments. Despite discovering reasons to suspect the victim's playing partners, establishing how the crime was committed remains an elusive challenge. Concurrently, Clark's ongoing search for the truth behind his wife Autumn's demise intersects with this latest case, culminating in a startling disclosure. Amidst these revelations, Clark struggles to discern whom to trust as he delves deeper into the circumstances surrounding Autumn's death.

"Caleb has outdone himself with this exceptional mystery, which we believe is his finest work to date!" exclaimed Jordan Greene, publisher at Franklin/Kerr Press.

"Death on the Back Nine" is slated for release on April 23, 2024. It will be available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million in paperback for $16.99, hardcover for $22.99, and for Kindle on Amazon at $3.99. Pre-orders can also be placed on Caleb Wygal's website at https://calebwygal.com/.