Dr Ozan Ozerk discusses economy with Kazys Starkevičius, Chairman of Economic Committee of the Parliament of Lithuania

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of European Merchant Bank (EMBank), Dr Ozan Ozerk, met with Mr. Kazys Starkevičius, Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania. During the visit, Ozan Ozerk was joined by Ekmel Cilingir, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and CEO Sarp Demiray as they discussed with Mr. Starkevičius the country's economic growth, the role of fintech companies and financing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in Lithuania.

There was strong emphasis on the growing prospects in international trade, within and outside the EU. With shifting geopolitical parameters worldwide, 2024 is bound to bring new opportunities for trade. During the meeting, opportunities in Turkey, wider Middle East, Africa and Far East Asia was highlighted.

EMBank provides corporate banking to businesses in Lithuania, with services including business accounts, lending, international money transfers, and payments. With experience in global business and access to international payment rails, EMBank holds a favorable position for businesses willing to explore global markets.

Lithuania has been quickly recognised as an emerging fintech hub in the past decade. Dr Ozerk was one of the entrepreneurs who realised the importance of the country’s positive outlook on fintech startups. Selecting Lithuania as the ideal place to start the fintech-friendly, EU-licensed bank he envisioned building, he founded EMBank there in 2018. EMBank’s offer to fintechs includes business and safeguarding accounts, international payment rails, and a robust, highly capable Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure. EMBank’s offer to fintechs includes business and safeguarding accounts, international payment rails, and a robust, highly capable Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure.

