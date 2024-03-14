Consumer Council takes measures to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day 2024

MACAU, March 14 - Every year on 15 March, the Consumer Council carries out promotion and activities in response to the annual themes proposed by the Consumers International (CI) and China Consumers’ Association (CCA) to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day, raising societal awareness of consumer rights and interests protection.

Consumers International concerns about risks of artificial intelligence

The CI announced “Fair and responsible AI for consumers” as the theme of this year’s World Consumer Rights Day.

Generative AI refers to AI that can generate a unique and speciﬁc piece of content – text, images, video, or audio – in response to an instruction. Its adoption by consumers has grown rapidly, thanks in large part to the release of generative AI chatbots that are able to produce answers in natural language that appears very much like a human-written text.

The CI indicates that chatbots frequently generate incorrect information which can put consumers at risk, it is urging consumer organisations worldwide to build capacity to understand, monitor and address the risk areas for consumers in generative AI.

China Consumers Association announced annual theme as “Stimulate consumption vitality”

After extensive consultation from consumers and industries, the CCA announced the annual theme of 2024 for consumer organisations nationwide as “Stimulate consumption vitality”.

The CCA asks consumers organisations at all levels across the country to carry out in-depth promotion on the annual theme, to enhance the ability of the organisations to safeguard consumer rights and interests for the implementation of their legal responsibilities to protect the legitimate rights of consumers; to optimize the consumption environment so that consumers dare to and are willing to consume, and are able to enjoy superior quality consumption; to encourage consumption from post-pandemic recovery to continuous expansion to achieve the goal of stimulating consumption vitality.

“Certified Shop” emblem puzzle game to be launched on 15 March

In response to the annual them of “Stimulate consumption vitality”, the Consumer Council focuses on boosting confidence to encourage consumption and strengthening the brand image of “Certified Shop”.

The Consumer Council will launch a month-long “Certified Shop” emblem puzzle game from 15 March. The game includes 10 grand prizes and 30 consolation prizes of “Certified Shop” special edition Macau Pass Cards worth MOP500 and MOP100 respectively. Macao ID card holders who have reached the age of 3 years by the end of the activity period are eligible to participate in the online puzzle game.

Rules of the “Certified Shop” emblem puzzle game has been uploaded to the Council’s website (https://www.consumer.gov.mo) on the same day and residents are welcome to participate.