UM holds ceremony to mark acquisition of annotated edition of Os Lusíadas do Grande Luís de Camoens

MACAU, March 14 - In commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the birth of the famous Portuguese poet and playwright Luís de Camões, the University of Macau Library (UM Library) held a book presentation ceremony to mark the acquisition of the annotated edition of Os Lusíadas do Grande Luís de Camoens published in 1613. The rare book, which has been included in the collection of the UM Library, contains what is believed to be the first biography of the poet.

Rui Martins, vice rector of the University of Macau (UM), said in his speech that the rare book will enrich the collection of the UM Library and provide valuable research resources for students, faculty, and researchers. It will also facilitate UM’s academic and cultural exchanges with other higher education institutions and the Chinese and Portuguese communities.

Born in Lisbon, Luís de Camões is widely acclaimed as the most important figure in Portuguese literature, as well as an important voice in the world of epic literature. His epic poem, Os Lusíadas, portrays the discovery of the maritime route to India by the Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama and celebrates the pioneering spirit of the Portuguese nation in the Age of Discovery. The rare book UM acquired is a rare annotated edition of the epic poem, published in Portugal in 1613. The preliminary pages contain what is considered to be the first biography of Camões, written by Pedro de Mariz, who was a writer contemporary with the poet and whose biographical testimony holds great credibility.

After the ceremony, José Francisco Rodrigues and Helena Carvalhão Buescu, professors at the University of Lisbon and members of the Academy of Sciences of Lisbon, gave talks titled ‘Mathematics and Literature’ and ‘Os Lusíadas, the Book of My Life’, respectively. Rodrigues mentioned that Camões was a genius who acquired knowledge of Renaissance cosmology from the great mathematician Pedro Nunes’s book Tratado da Esfera, which reflected the humanist culture of the time. Buescu said that Camões is the greatest name in Portuguese literature and suggested that UM should establish a research centre dedicated to the poet.

Also present at the ceremony were Anabela Ritchie, member of the University Council of UM, and Wu Jianzhong, university librarian of UM.