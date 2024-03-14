Presentation of Credentials, 14 March 2024

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:



a) The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand

Her Excellency Ureerat Chareontoh

b) The High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus

His Excellency Nicholas Panayiotou





Their bio summaries are attached.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 MARCH 2024





HER EXCELLENCY Ureerat Chareontoh

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

KINGDOM OF THAILAND

Mrs Ureerat Chareontoh, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Thailand to the Republic of Singapore, has served for over three decades in the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). She holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Chulalongkorn University and a Master of Arts in International Development from The American University, USA.

Ambassador Chareontoh's diplomatic journey began in 1990 as an Attache in the News Division of the Department of Information at the Thai MFA. This was followed by stints as Third Secretary and Second Secretary in various divisions, including the Department of American and South Pacific Affairs and Department of International Organisations. She subsequently served as First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations in New York. She later held positions in the Department of East Asian Affairs. Most recently, she had served as the Director-General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency.

Throughout her distinguished career, Ambassador Chareontoh has held key diplomatic positions in diverse locations, including Jakarta, Beijing, Ho Chi Minh City, and Prague. She had served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Thailand to the Czech Republic from 2018 to 2020.





Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

HIS EXCELLENCY Nicholas Panayiotou

HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS

High Commissioner Panayiotou is a career diplomat. He is currently the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Republic of Indonesia, with concurrent accreditation as High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore.

High Commissioner Panayiotou previously served as Cyprus’s Deputy Representative to the EU’s Political and Security Committee in Brussels, as well as in Cyprus’s diplomatic missions in Paris and The Hague. He has also worked in various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, including as Director of the Office of the Permanent Secretary.

High Commissioner Panayiotou holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Government from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Master of Arts (MA) in Cultural Studies from Birkbeck College, London.

He speaks Greek (mother tongue), English and French.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

