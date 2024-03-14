Stacy M. Brantley and Phillip Branch to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 14th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PHILADELPHIA, Miss., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Holding Company, Inc. (OTCQX, CIZN), based in Philadelphia, MS, focused on Community Banking, today announced that Stacy M. Brantley, President & CEO, along with Phillip Branch, CFO, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 14th, 2024



DATE: March 14th, 2024

TIME: 11:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3wk07PV

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 14th 12:00-4:00 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Completed sale leaseback of three branches generating $4.5 million in gains.

Restructured lending and credit verticals in mid-year 2023 leading to 9.3% loan growth in Q4 2023.

Achieved deposit growth of 1.64% (net of wholesale funds) during 2023. Deposits and repurchase agreements (net of wholesale) increased 3.9% for the same period.

Increased ICS reciprocal deposits approximately $93 million throughout 2023

Restructured a portion of the investment portfolio taking a pre-tax loss of $1.98 million in Q4 of 2023

About Citizens Holding Company, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary The Citizens Bank:

Citizens Holding Company is a one-bank holding company and the parent company of The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, both headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi since its founding in 1908. The Bank currently has banking locations in fourteen counties throughout the state of Mississippi. Additional information can be found on the Bank web site, www.thecitizensbankphila.com .

CONTACTS:

Citizens Holding Company, Inc. (Subsidiary – The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia)

Phillip Branch

Chief Financial Officer

601-519-4016

Phillip.branch@thecitizensbank.bank