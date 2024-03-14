Telomir Pharmaceuticals Uses AI Testing Models to Show its Lead Product Candidate’s Potential in DNA Age Reversal Science

Continued work with computer-aided pre-clinical testing shows Telomir-1 has the potential to extend DNA telomeres to reverse age-related conditions

BALTIMORE, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions, today highlighted its use of computer-aided testing in a pre-clinical setting to study and analyze the potential benefits of its lead product candidate, Telomir-1.



Using in silico modeling, which deploys artificial intelligence-driven computational models to predict a compound’s therapeutic potential, biological activities and toxicity, Telomir continues to find evidence that the mechanism of action of Telomir-1 has the potential to reverse age-related conditions such as osteoarthritis by lengthening DNA's protective telomere caps.

Telomir’s recent AI-powered research presented in Singapore last month not only supports but amplifies the therapeutic potential of Telomir-1. Additional AI-driven studies now being conducted to demonstrate Telomir-1's promising therapeutic potential, supporting Telomir’s hypothesis with solid computational evidence. Telomir’s advanced AI in silico model is seeking to enable a deeper understanding of Telomir-1's interactions at the molecular level and to affirm its ability to lengthen telomeres and potentially combat age-related diseases. As part of its work, Telomir works with third-party collaborators Frontage Laboratories and InSilicoTrials, each of whom utilize AI in-silico testing models.

Following its previously announced presentation in Singapore, Telomir is excited to announce an upcoming presentation of its research in Las Vegas at the Global Longevity Federation on March 25-26, 2024. This conference is focused on continued discovery in the battle against aging. As additional research is conducted, Telomir is planning to present its findings at future scientific conferences.

Chris Chapman, MD, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Telomir, stated "Our continuing work on AI-driven research of Telomir-1 is not just an accomplishment for our company but for anti-aging science as a whole. Our innovative approach, combining cutting-edge AI technology with novel drug development, is paving the way for significant discovery in this important area of science. Our goal is to progress Telomir-1 through the pre-clinical process and into human trials to unlock Telomir-1's potential as a transformative treatment for aging and age-related diseases, instilling hope and improving the quality of life for individuals worldwide."

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents us with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for hemochromatosis (iron overload) and ultimately post-chemotherapy recovery and a broader range of other age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s management related thereto contains “forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Telomir-1’s potential in reversing age-related conditions. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the Company’s pre-clinical testing and pre-clinical data discussed herein) to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning the Company's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 and other SEC filings, which are on file with the SEC at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at https://ir.telomirpharma.com. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

