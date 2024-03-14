Hudson Global Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



2023 Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenue of $34.0 million decreased 22.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022, or 22.4% in constant currency.





Adjusted net revenue of $16.5 million decreased 25.3% from the fourth quarter of 2022, or 25.9% in constant currency.





Net income of $0.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, versus net income of $0.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* decreased to $0.04 from adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.33 in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)* decreased to $0.1 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.



2023 Full-Year Summary

Revenue of $161.3 million decreased 19.7% from 2022, or 17.7% in constant currency.





Adjusted net revenue of $80.3 million decreased 19.1% from 2022, or 18.1% in constant currency.





Net income of $2.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, in 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share (Non-GAAP measure)* of $0.86 decreased from adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.38 in the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)* was $5.9 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million in 2022.



Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer at Hudson Global, said, "Our fourth quarter financial results continued to reflect the year-over-year impact of the slowdown in the US technology sector and as well as fourth quarter hiring delays at certain clients, which we expect to recover beginning in the second quarter of 2024. In addition, we made significant reductions to our cost structure in the second half of 2023 and first quarter of 2024 while retaining the ability to deliver excellent service to our clients when activity rebounds."

Mr. Eberwein continued, "The fourth quarter represented a significant strategic shift for Hudson RPO. In November, we hired Jake Zabkowicz as Hudson RPO's Global CEO, and he has begun implementing numerous positive changes to the business, including expanding our geographic presence as well as our service offering to existing RPO clients. These growth initiatives, coupled with 2023's significant new business wins, give us high confidence in our business improving in 2024. This confidence is demonstrated by our extensive history of opportunistic share repurchases, including a recent January 2024 repurchase via a privately negotiated transaction."

* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Americas revenue of $6.2 million decreased 38% and adjusted net revenue of $6.0 million also decreased 37% in constant currency compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. EBITDA was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA loss of $0.6 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million a year ago.

For full year 2023, Americas revenue of $31.3 million decreased 39% and adjusted net revenue of $30.1 million decreased 38% in constant currency from 2022. EBITDA loss was $0.7 million for full year 2023 compared to EBITDA of $4.9 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.4 million for full year 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million in 2022.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $22.1 million decreased 18% and adjusted net revenue of $6.9 million decreased 18% in constant currency in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. EBITDA was $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA of $1.7 million a year ago. Asia Pacific delivered adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For full year 2023, Asia Pacific revenue of $103.9 million decreased 9% and adjusted net revenue of $33.7 million increased 2% in constant currency compared to 2022. EBITDA for full year 2023 was $5.9 million, compared to EBITDA of $7.3 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2023 was $7.6 million versus $8.8 million in 2022.

Europe

Europe revenue of $5.7 million decreased 17% and adjusted net revenue of $3.6 million decreased 17% in constant currency in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. EBITDA was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to EBITDA of $0.5 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.5 million a year ago.

For full year 2023, Europe revenue of $26.2 million decreased 15% and adjusted net revenue of $16.5 million increased 2% in constant currency compared to 2022. EBITDA was $1.6 million for full year 2023 compared to $1.5 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million for full year 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million in 2022.

Corporate Costs

The Company's corporate costs of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses. This compares to corporate costs of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which also excluded $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses.

The Company's corporate costs of $3.7 million for the year ended 2023 excluded $0.7 million of non-recurring expenses. This compares to corporate costs of $3.7 million for the year ended 2022, which excluded $0.3 million of non-recurring expenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with $23.2 million in cash, including $0.6 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $3.3 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year, the company generated $0.3 million in cash flow from operations compared to $9.5 million a year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

As a reminder, the Company approved a $5 million common stock share repurchase program, effective August 8, 2023. Under this program, the Company acquired 11,392 shares for a total of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter.

In addition, the Company repurchased 44,250 shares in the first quarter of 2024 in a privately negotiated transaction. The Company continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2023, Hudson Global had $301 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .

Financial Tables Follow





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 33,971 $ 43,591 $ 161,338 $ 200,917 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 17,421 21,427 81,071 101,707 Salaries and related 13,653 17,994 62,859 74,373 Office and general 2,924 2,481 10,915 10,344 Marketing and promotion 849 729 3,643 3,778 Depreciation and amortization 391 361 1,467 1,378 Total operating expenses 35,238 42,992 159,955 191,580 Operating (loss) income (1,267 ) 599 1,383 9,337 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 88 55 372 83 Other income (expense), net 1,134 82 813 40 (Loss) income before income taxes (45 ) 736 2,568 9,460 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (778 ) 674 370 2,331 Net income $ 733 $ 62 $ 2,198 $ 7,129 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.02 $ 0.72 $ 2.37 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.02 $ 0.70 $ 2.27 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 3,072 3,016 3,064 3,011 Diluted 3,158 3,139 3,140 3,138





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,611 $ 27,123 Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $378 and $51, respectively 19,710 26,270 Restricted cash, current 354 160 Prepaid and other 3,172 1,959 Total current assets 45,847 55,512 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,564 and $950, respectively 421 673 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,431 685 Goodwill 5,749 4,875 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,771 and $1,647, respectively 3,628 4,516 Deferred tax assets 3,360 1,475 Restricted cash 205 194 Other assets 317 12 Total assets $ 60,958 $ 67,942 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 868 $ 1,678 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 4,939 11,509 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,635 6,348 Note payable – short term — 1,250 Operating lease obligations, current 768 337 Total current liabilities 11,210 21,122 Income tax payable 87 81 Operating lease obligations 664 348 Other liabilities 443 599 Total liabilities 12,404 22,150 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,896 and 3,823 shares issued; 2,807 and 2,794 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 493,036 491,567 Accumulated deficit (425,247 ) (427,394 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (1,290 ) (1,639 ) Treasury stock, 1,089 and 1,029 shares, respectively, at cost (17,949 ) (16,746 ) Total stockholders’ equity 48,554 45,792 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 60,958 $ 67,942





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Americas Asia

Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 6,246 $ 22,073 $ 5,652 $ — $ 33,971 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 6,044 $ 6,941 $ 3,565 $ — $ 16,550 Net income $ 733 Provision for income taxes (778 ) Interest income, net (88 ) Depreciation and amortization 391 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 172 $ 404 $ 587 $ (905 ) 258 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges (963 ) 187 (87 ) (271 ) (1,134 ) Stock-based compensation expense 66 85 50 281 482 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 264 32 165 461 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (725 ) $ 940 $ 582 $ (730 ) $ 67 For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Americas Asia

Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 10,058 $ 27,107 $ 6,426 $ — $ 43,591 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 9,553 $ 8,567 $ 4,044 $ — $ 22,164 Net income $ 62 Benefit from income taxes 674 Interest income, net (55 ) Depreciation and amortization 361 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (638 ) $ 1,749 $ 524 $ (593 ) 1,042 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges 236 232 (72 ) (478 ) (82 ) Stock-based compensation expense 197 75 87 173 532 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 123 49 1 153 326 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 620 — — — 620 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 538 $ 2,105 $ 540 $ (745 ) $ 2,438

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.







HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Year Ended December 31, 2023 Americas Asia

Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 31,254 $ 103,857 $ 26,227 $ — $ 161,338 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 30,141 $ 33,675 $ 16,451 $ — $ 80,267 Net income $ 2,198 Provision for income taxes 370 Interest income, net (372 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,467 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (704 ) $ 5,859 $ 1,582 $ (3,074 ) 3,663 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges (528 ) 1,181 436 (1,902 ) (813 ) Stock-based compensation expense 407 232 216 614 1,469 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 105 292 156 658 1,211 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 338 — — — 338 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (382 ) $ 7,564 $ 2,390 $ (3,704 ) $ 5,868 For The Year Ended December 31, 2022 Americas Asia

Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 51,639 $ 118,149 $ 31,129 $ — $ 200,917 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 48,990 $ 34,278 $ 15,942 $ — $ 99,210 Net income $ 7,129 Provision for income taxes 2,331 Interest income, net (83 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,378 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 4,877 $ 7,282 $ 1,501 $ (2,905 ) 10,755 Non-operating expense (income),

including corporate administration charges 711 1,151 253 (2,155 ) (40 ) Stock-based compensation expense 713 302 282 1,021 2,318 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 306 86 1 324 717 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 2,651 — — — 2,651 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 9,258 $ 8,821 $ 2,037 $ (3,715 ) $ 16,401

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.









HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The company currently defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), and other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Variance analysis usually describes period-to-period variances that are calculated using constant currency as a percentage. The company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the company’s underlying business trends. The company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 6,246 $ 10,058 $ (3 ) $ 10,055 Asia Pacific 22,073 27,107 (187 ) 26,920 Europe 5,652 6,426 367 6,793 Total $ 33,971 $ 43,591 $ 177 $ 43,768 Adjusted net revenue (1): Americas $ 6,044 $ 9,553 $ (1 ) $ 9,552 Asia Pacific 6,941 8,567 (61 ) 8,506 Europe 3,565 4,044 233 4,277 Total $ 16,550 $ 22,164 $ 171 $ 22,335 SG&A (2): Americas $ 6,929 $ 10,076 $ (10 ) $ 10,066 Asia Pacific 6,290 6,444 (46 ) 6,398 Europe 3,050 3,605 215 3,820 Corporate 1,157 1,079 — 1,079 Total $ 17,426 $ 21,204 $ 159 $ 21,363 Operating income: Americas $ (1,137 ) $ (733 ) $ — $ (733 ) Asia Pacific 556 1,960 (15 ) 1,945 Europe 492 444 19 463 Corporate (1,178 ) (1,072 ) — (1,072 ) Total $ (1,267 ) $ 599 $ 4 $ 603 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ 172 $ (638 ) $ (2 ) $ (640 ) Asia Pacific 404 1,749 (11 ) 1,738 Europe 587 524 25 549 Corporate (905 ) (593 ) — (593 ) Total $ 258 $ 1,042 $ 12 $ 1,054

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.









HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY (continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For The Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 31,254 $ 51,639 $ (98 ) $ 51,541 Asia Pacific 103,857 118,149 (4,643 ) 113,506 Europe 26,227 31,129 (126 ) 31,003 Total $ 161,338 $ 200,917 $ (4,867 ) $ 196,050 Adjusted net revenue (1): Americas $ 30,141 $ 48,990 $ (71 ) $ 48,919 Asia Pacific 33,675 34,278 (1,294 ) 32,984 Europe 16,451 15,942 184 16,126 Total $ 80,267 $ 99,210 $ (1,181 ) $ 98,029 SG&A (2): Americas $ 31,699 $ 43,696 $ (264 ) $ 43,432 Asia Pacific 26,427 25,556 (957 ) 24,599 Europe 14,350 14,199 161 14,360 Corporate 4,941 5,044 — 5,044 Total $ 77,417 $ 88,495 $ (1,060 ) $ 87,435 Operating income: Americas $ (2,514 ) $ 4,298 $ (43 ) $ 4,255 Asia Pacific 6,894 8,378 (328 ) 8,050 Europe 1,988 1,726 25 1,751 Corporate (4,985 ) (5,065 ) — (5,065 ) Total $ 1,383 $ 9,337 $ (346 ) $ 8,991 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ (704 ) $ 4,877 $ (55 ) $ 4,822 Asia Pacific 5,859 7,282 (272 ) 7,010 Europe 1,582 1,501 34 1,535 Corporate (3,074 ) (2,905 ) — (2,905 ) Total $ 3,663 $ 10,755 $ (293 ) $ 10,462

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Adjusted Diluted Shares

Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net Income Outstanding

Share (1) Net income $ 733 3,158 $ 0.23 Non-recurring severance, professional fees, and other (after tax) (617 ) 3,158 (0.19 ) Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) — 3,158 — Adjusted net income (3) $ 116 3,158 $ 0.04





Adjusted Diluted Shares

Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net Income Outstanding

Share Net income $ 62 3,139 $ 0.02 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 326 3,139 0.10 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 636 3,139 0.20 Adjusted net income (3) $ 1,024 3,139 $ 0.33





Adjusted Diluted Shares

Per Diluted For The Year Ended December 31, 2023 Net Income Outstanding

Share Net income $ 2,198 3,140 $ 0.70 Non-recurring severance, professional fees, and other (after tax) 133 3,140 0.04 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 356 3,140 0.11 Adjusted net income (3) $ 2,687 3,140 $ 0.86





Adjusted Diluted Shares

Per Diluted For The Year Ended December 31, 2022 Net Income Outstanding

Share Net income $ 7,129 3,138 $ 2.27 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 717 3,138 0.23 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) $ 2,758 3,138 0.88 Adjusted net income (3) $ 10,604 3,138 $ 3.38