Nexalin Technology Commences Sales of Gen-2 Neurostimulation Device to New Mental Health Center in Oman Dedicated to Nexalin’s Technology

Mental Health Center Initially Focused on Treatment of Patients with Substance Abuse Disorder

HOUSTON, TEXAS, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) today announced that it has commenced sales of its second generation (Gen-2), 15 milliamp (mA) neurostimulation device into a new mental health center in Oman, dedicated to the use of Nexalin’s neurostimulation device for the treatment of patients with substance abuse disorder (SUD).





Grand opening of mental health center dedicated to Nexalin’s Gen-2 neurostimulation device

The new clinic opened and commenced treatment of patients with Nexalin’s Gen-2 neurostimulation device following a successful evaluation and inspection of the facility by the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Health, which ensures strict quality standards and adherence to established and robust guidelines and regulations. As previously announced , Nexalin was recently granted regulatory approval for its Gen-2, 15 milliamp (mA) neurostimulation device by the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Health.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, stated, “We are pleased to commence commercial sales of our Gen-2 neurostimulation device in Oman following regulatory approval by the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Health. Importantly, the new center is exclusively focused on providing comprehensive treatment of patients with SUD, utilizing Nexalin’s Gen-2 neurostimulation device, with plans to expand into the treatment of other mental health disorders. We believe the selection of Nexalin’s technology as the cornerstone of a new health center is a significant validation of our new and drug-free therapy in generating enhanced patient therapeutic responses without adverse side effects.”

“I am extremely proud of the efforts by our executives and staff, who supported the new health center's leadership in obtaining Ministry of Health certification and commissioning operations in record time. We believe this new health center will serve as a model across the Middle East and around the world as we work toward our goal of transforming the paradigm of mental health treatment.”

“We are especially grateful for the support of the National Committee for Narcotics and Psychotropics Substances (NCNPS) and the officials who joined us for the opening ceremonies. We appreciate their faith in our mission to combat addiction, as well as the global mental health epidemic, while reducing the growing dependence on pharmaceuticals that are often ineffective and may have undesirable side effects.”

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative and unique neurostimulation products to combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. Nexilin’s non-invasive products are undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp (mA) neurostimulation device was recently approved in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of insomnia and depression. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

