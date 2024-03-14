STIFEL TO ACQUIRE FINANCE 500 and CB RESOURCE

Deal Deepens Financial Institutions Platform with Market-Leading CD Underwriting, Tech-Enabled Risk Management, & Strategic Planning Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finance 500, Inc. (“Finance 500”) and CB Resource, Inc. (“CBR”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The Irvine-based companies, which operate as strategic partners under common ownership, are market leaders in the underwriting and issuance of certificates of deposits, having assisted more than 1,200 depository institutions in raising over $200 billion to support near and long-term funding needs. CBR offers an advanced technology-enabled platform to deliver enterprise risk management, strategic planning, capital planning, and interactive performance-based analytics for community banks nationwide.

“We are always looking for opportunities to enhance our offering and better serve our clients,” said Brant McDuffie, Global Co-Head of Stifel Fixed Income Capital Markets. “The addition of Finance 500 and CBR provides Stifel a technology-driven platform that will ensure our existing brokered CD funding business, our institutional CD investment offerings, and our community bank balance sheet risk management practice, are scalable and sustainable for the future. We all share the same client-driven approach and expect the Finance 500 and CBR teams to seamlessly integrate into our platform.”

“Finance 500 and CBR, with our 40 years of experience, joined forces to deliver industry-leading CD funding, trading, ERM, planning, and performance-based analytics on a scalable platform,” stated Jeff Rigsby, Chairman and CEO of both companies. “We couldn’t be more excited to join Stifel’s solutions and growth-driven team. Our clients will benefit from Stifel’s market presence, financial strength, and access to the firm’s comprehensive suite of products and services.”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, acted as exclusive financial advisor and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as legal advisor to Stifel in the transaction. Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor and Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP acted as legal advisor to Finance 500 and CB Resource.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

Finance 500, Inc. and CB Resource, Inc. Information

Finance 500, Inc. (“Finance 500”) is a brokerage and investment services provider focused on underwriting FDIC-insured Certificates of Deposits and fixed income securities trading. CB Resource, Inc. (“CBR”) also operating as F500 Performance Management Group (“PMG”) seamlessly integrates ERM, strategic and capital plan solutions, and robust industry analytics through its fully integrated tech-enabled platform. For more information go to www.finance500.com and www.cb-resource.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this report not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this report are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Material factors and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

